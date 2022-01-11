Value Finance Launches, Aims At Redefining The Decentralized Finance

Value Finance will launch a merch store.

Value Finance is pleased to announce its launch, a decentralized finance solution geared to empower blockchain-based businesses. Value Finance intends to offer a wide range of services to help startups and existing businesses scale their operations and offer better value to their customers.

The $VFT Token

Value Finance has a native token with the symbol "$VFT." This token is used to power the entire Value Finance ecosystem. The use cases of $VFT are:

● To pay transaction or trading fees.

● To organize a charity so that every vulnerable community member will be supported.

● To be part of the governance structure of the project.

Value Finance Products And Services

ValueFi Stake & Lending

Value Finance will have a staking and lending platform where users can stake their digital assets to generate revenue (known as stake proof token). You can then use the stake proof token to participate in the lending platform.

ValueFi Multi-chain Scan

A multi-chain scan explorer that will be integrated into the platform will be deployed whereby the cryptocurrency community and ValueFi holders will have easy access to check details of a coin/token irrespective of the chain it’s being deployed on without the need to leave the platform.

To properly explain this, ValueFi devs aim to build an explorer that will be able to provide information for all Ethereum, BSC, Matic, Solana, Matic and all other chains without the need of making use of several explorers for different chains.

ValueFi Merch Store

Value Finance will launch a merch store where you can showcase your products and services for other members of the community to patronize you using $VFT. Token holders will be rewarded from the revenue realized from the store.

ValueFiPad

Value Finance will give projects the opportunity to raise funds to expand their operations. Interested projects must stake their $VFT tokens to be part of the ValueFiPad ecosystem.

The Team

The team is led by Luka Anthony. Luka is being assisted by Nurik Matyakubo, who is the project's CMO and co-founder.

Also on the list of the team is Civa Kumar and Cryptochidi Samuel, who are the project's CTO and B.D respectively.

About Value Finance

Value Finance is a blockchain service solution that's set to redefine decentralized finance. At its core, Value Finance helps to empower both new and existing projects with the required support and infrastructure for active blockchain participation. Value Finance aims to help most projects build their services through consultancy.

Value Finance is involved in multi-blockchain Bridge, multi-scan DApp, and Value Merch Store. The multi-blockchain bridge helps to transfer assets across multiple chains, while the multi-chain scan DApp will be deployed to enable users to check details of a token regardless of the chain it's being deployed on. For the Value Merch Store, the store will help to showcase all the products or services being launched on the blockchain.

