Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC Announce Attorney Donald L. McLamb Being Made Partner

Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC, a North Carolina-based law firm that prioritizes legal excellence, outstanding results, and superior client satisfaction, is proud to announce North Carolina divorce lawyer, attorney Donald L. McLamb has recently been made partner.

The renowned law firm offers quality legal services, such as personal injury, estate planning, criminal defense, corporate law, and car accidents in Pinehurst, Raleigh, Sanford, and throughout the surrounding portions of North Carolina to individuals and business clients. With Attorney Donald McLamb’s expertise in divorce law, child custody, and alimony, Van Camp, Meacham & Newman wanted to continue to enhance its service offering for clients by making McLamb, partner due to his impressive knowledge and skill in family law.

“At Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, we represent individuals and families throughout North Carolina, as well as many small and large businesses,” said a spokesperson for Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC. “We provide compassionate, experienced, and results-driven legal counsel on a variety of legal matters, including injuries from accidents, family law, trials and appeals, real estate, criminal defense, and estate planning matters. Our lawyers and attorneys evaluate each case and devises a unique, creative case strategy that directly addresses our client’s needs. Whether you need personal injury lawyers, civil litigation lawyers, a compassionate counselor, or a fierce advocate, our legal team can help you.”

Attorney Donald L. McLamb studied a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Campbell University before attending Campbell University School of Law, graduating with J.D Cum Laude. McLamb is a member of the North Carolina Bar Association and offers an extensive range of practice areas. These are:

Family Law

Divorce law

Child support

Child custody

Post-separation support

Alimony

Equitable distribution

Domestic violence

Born and raised in Moore County, McLamb has returned to the area after residing in Raleigh for several years. He enjoys spending time with his family and the outdoors.

The North Carolina attorneys at Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC meet a variety of legal needs for individuals, families, and business clients in the Pinehurst, Raleigh, and Southern Pines areas throughout North Carolina and across the country. The law firm invites prospective clients interested in a free 30-minute consultation with one of its expert lawyers to call or complete the contact form on its website today.

About Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC

Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC is the largest and one of the most well-respected law firms in North Carolina, with an experienced and highly skilled team specializing in a range of legal matters, including Car Accidents, Truck Accidents, and Motorcycle Accidents resulting in Serious Injury or Wrongful Death, Medical Malpractice, Criminal Defense and Family Law. Committed to developing long-term client relationships, Van Camp, Meacham & Newman is dedicated to achieving superb results for each and every client, each and every time.

To learn more about Van Camp, Meacham & Newman, PLLC, and Attorney Donald L. McLamb being recently made partner at the North Carolina-based law firm, please visit the website at https://www.vancamplaw.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/van-camp-meacham-newman-pllc-announce-attorney-donald-l-mclamb-being-made-partner/

