Vancouver Business Coach Eric Lee Of Starfish Coaching Launches Online Services

Vancouver's Eric Lee (604-720-6836) launches online services for his Starfish Coaching (Est. 2019), a business coaching and advisory firm focused on helping creative service-based businesses find success. The award-winning designer and successful multiple business owner use his 25 years of experience to help clients succeed.

—

Starfish Coaching is a Business coaching and advisory firm (Established in 2019) that specializes in creative-based businesses. Led by Eric Lee, the goal of each session is to pinpoint organizational inefficiencies and define an actionable plan for success, with the overall mission of re-aligning the business owner with their purpose! While physically based in Vancouver and Phoenix, Lee now launches remote online coaching sessions and services for anyone in North America and the English-speaking world.

More details can be found at https://starfishcoaching.net

The company was inspired by Lee’s own experience as a creative designer and serial entrepreneur. Having come from a family of entrepreneurs, Lee has never had a typical 9-to-5 job and understands the steps that need to be taken to establish a profitable business. Today, he is the CEO and Design Director of the VictorEric Design Group, operates 3 other businesses, and has founded eight other companies in the past.

Having built his house design and interior design company from a single employee to a team of 55 people, Lee has real-world experience and knowledge of what it takes for a creative person to run and grow a business. This is a key distinguishing factor of his coaching, as he believes business owners should be taught by a peer who has both the knowledge and experience to achieve success.

Starfish Coaching highlights Lee’s ongoing commitment to training fellow leaders to adopt a more successful mindset. He explains that there is always room for growth, and having a coach to facilitate learning and business improvements can have profound impacts on the bottom line.

The business coaching company is recommended for creative-based business owners who want to develop a measurable plan for success while still holding true to their creative passions. Lee leverages his creative training as a house and interior designer with his systematic and linear thinking as a project manager to craft a personalized business coaching plan for each client.

Clients are encouraged to schedule a no-obligation discovery call with Lee.

Lee writes, “For my Coaching Process, I believe in a goal-oriented approach. I will assess where you are now and where you want to go. With that, we create a next-step action plan to execute. You can either do it on your own or I can help you along the way.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://starfishcoaching.net

Contact Info:

Name: Eric Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: Starfish Coaching

Address: 15 E. 3rd Avenue, Vancouver, BC V5T 1C5, Canada

Phone: +1-604-720-6836

Website: https://starfishcoaching.net/

Release ID: 89057919