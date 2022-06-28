VANG ONLINE DEVELOPS THE ONLINE MARKET FOR PREMIUM IMPORTED WINES AND BEVERAGES IN VIETNAM

Vietnam - One of the most dynamic wine markets in Asia. Vietnam is being targeted by many French and Italian wine companies because it is the best wine consuming market in Asia.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to statistics of the Vietnam Alcohol and Beverage Association, currently the country has more than 15 wine production and bottling enterprises with annual output increasing by approximately 12-13 million liters. The Vietnamese wine market also features most of the world-renowned wineries.



Vang Online Showroom

Data from the General Statistics Office shows that, since 2004 until now, imported wine has increased by roughly 25% per year. Particularly in 2010, the total import value of wine reached 53.2 million USD, an increase of 85% compared to 2009. In which, France is the leading supplier of wine in the Vietnamese market, followed by Chile, Italy, Spain, The US etc. The number of wines coming from these countries is increasing significantly every year.

Vang Online is known as an online platform for high-end wines in which experts and professional management process and ensure the proper fit for premium wines and beverages, aiming to develop the leading premium imported wine and beverage market for both B2B and B2C in Vietnam.

Vang Online Showroom located at 90A Tran Quoc Toan (District 3, Ho Chi Minh City) features a modern and uniquely designed space to help customers easily identify, discover and experience excellent drinks from reputable suppliers.

Besides, Vang Online regularly organizes wine tasting events - Connecting and introducing high-class wine products to the B2B market in Vietnam. Through those events, Vang Online aims at presenting its full range of solutions that makes it unique: Importing, Marketing, Event Organization, Online/Offline Sales Development, Customer Service... and bringing products with guaranteed quality & origin to committed consumers.

Vang Online is oriented to develop and become the number 1 supplier of high-end imported beverage products in the Vietnam market. Thereby bringing strong innovations in the beverage industry, responding to all the needed support and expectations of Vang Online customers.