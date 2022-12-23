Vania Clark Butler Empowers Entrepreneurs with “Claiming Your Clarity” Book

Gain Powerful Clarity and Become Unstoppable In Your Business

Vania Clark Butler, an international business coach and consultant who has helped hundreds of high-achieving business owners reach tremendous success in business, is thrilled to announce the launch of her book, “Claiming Your Clarity.” Author Vania Clark Butler challenges readers with highly-instructive self-awareness exercises. She delivers life-changing strategies to improve their leadership skills, build more robust and meaningful relationships, and achieve high-performance life and business success.

Vania stated, “Focusing too hard on the details only creates more obstacles. Focusing too hard on the vision only creates more clarity.” She emphasizes that achieving clarity of vision can be overwhelming for entrepreneurs, and most small businesses end up failing due to misalignments in their mission, vision, and company values. There has never been a book like this before in the personal development space, especially achieving clarity of aims and outcomes, which she associates with “Helicopter View.” Many assessments and resources help people become more self-aware and create authentic action plans and professional growth plans to experience lasting and permanent change. She believes that this book is life-transforming and has the potential to help entrepreneurs and leaders master their professional goals, achieve coherence in focus, and fulfill their destiny.

According to one of the Readers: “If you are serious about making substantial improvements in your professional life and as well as personal life, this is a book you’ll want to read and re-read. It is filled to overflowing with wisdom and insights which will help you overcome the challenges you face, and to reach the full potential that lies within you. This is not a book that you will casually read in search of a couple of pearls of wisdom. Rather it is a comprehensive, rigorous roadmap to transform yourself into a high performing over achiever. If you sincerely desire to reach the highest levels of success, I highly recommend that you read this book and apply the principles and strategies that are outlined within its pages.”

The Claiming your Clarity book reveals powerful strategies and tactics to improve and catapult performance to the next level. Each chapter thoughtfully takes the reader through a development journey with the outcome of executing tactical and actionable professional growth and being focused and unstoppable in your business.

Readers can expect to master the following by reading Claiming Your Clarity.

Build a high-performance business growth plan.

Define your vision, growth goals, and strategic action plans.

Develop and master a high-performance leadership mindset.

Understand current environmental baselines and identify and eradicate distraction and burnout prohibiting business success and growth.

Overcome complacency in your mind and body.

Accelerate professional growth through time blocking, daily reflection, and plan recalibration.

Gain access to tools and resources to boost leadership skills and build a realistic and actionable vision.

“Claim Your Clarity” is available on Amazon in various formats and editions. Readers may follow the Amazon link for buying the book online.

About Author

Vania Clark Butler is an international business coach and consultant who has helped hundreds of high-achieving business owners achieve tremendous success in business and greater freedom in life by leveraging leadership, systemizing processes, and developing high-performance teams. As an author, mentor, and trainer, she regularly teaches her Breakthrough Business Growth Formula, a five-step system for sustainable business success.

Vania is a highly sought-after senior executive who holds leadership and advisory positions in several small businesses. As an early adopter “woman in tech”, Vania is a strong advocate for embracing marketing and workflow automation technology and using it as an asset in the business to better leverage the time and talent of human resources. She is the founder of Automating Success, an innovative automation consultancy, and Seriously Systemized, a leadership training organization, both located in the United States.

