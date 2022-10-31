The VANKYO ESG-friendly New Model V700W delivers more than you might expect

—

The pioneering projector manufacturer VANKYO has unveiled its ESG-friendly New Model V700W. This new model, made of environment-friendly materials, has been created based on 100% ESG-friendly ideology from the very beginning, and boasts various cutting-edge technological highlights.

ESG has dramatically become the essence of neo-development mode for every ambitious enterprise across the world. With environment-friendly packaging materials such soy ink, new molded fiber pulp tray, as well as reducing plastic materials, each V700W package can reduce carbon emissions by about 564.5 grams.

VANKYO V700W also has more powerful performance to make it stand out in the market crowded with projectors.

Immersive 360° Sound

Surround yourself with incredible sound. With advanced surround sound engineering algorithms and tuning technology, the powerful dual 5W speakers — supported by Dolby Digital Plus — create a 360° panoramic soundscape. Feel the rumble of the bass and the trilling of the treble and experience your sound like never before.

Bring the Cinema Home

The entire idea about V700W is about FEEL IT AT HOME. The latest LCD technology provides a broader range of colors and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, allowing you to enjoy rich, detailed 1080P pictures. With 420 ANSI lumens of brightness, enjoy remarkable clarity that transforms virtually any space into a private cinema. Enjoy Hollywood movies as they were meant to be seen or put yourself in the front-row center for sporting events or concerts.

Besides, the picture quality, clarity and sharpness are directly linked to a true full HD 1080p image. V700W will never allow blurry presence of images. No more blurry for outdoor movies and home theatre enables the users a fancy image quality. The upgraded brightness is 80% brighter than other projectors. With higher contrast, V700W projector can deliver superior color gamut and the best ability to reproduce the authentic color of the film. The aspect ratio is 16:9/4:3. Incredible 1080P supported V700W Projector is ideal for users’ home environment and outdoor activities. The color saturation is actually quite high and will give users vivid colors whether they are watching animated or live action content, and a more pleasing image in comparison.

Care about Your Eyes

VANKYO leverages low blue light emission and optimal color performance in accordance with IEC 62471-5, ensuring that eye strain is minimal, which shall better protect the users’ eyes on a gentle basis. Certified by TÜV Rheinlan, a leading independent testing, and certification institution, therefore the users do not need to worry about the eye health of the users when enjoying the beautiful pictures displayed.

See it Bigger & Enjoy it Better

The Design has made a 60-inch TV based on the idea of AS THIN AS POSSBILE. The screen will further span your content across 120 inches on the free included screen to put yourself in the middle of the action. Dance with your idols at 1:1 height or reduce the scale without moving the projector to create a more intimate experience with remote-controlled focus. Enjoy your media precisely the way you want.

Bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1

With the wireless connection to an external Bluetooth speaker or soundbar to enjoy your sound the way you want or freely link a mobile phone, iPad, or other devices to use your V700W as a high-end Bluetooth speaker.

The V700W projector adopts the latest WiFi mirroring connection function that ensures hassle-free WiFi connections and lower input lag. Brings the users accessibility, affordability, and wireless freedom. The users can enjoy the wireless mirroring experience for both gaming and outdoor movies by Smartphone Synchronize.

VANKYO not only provides high-quality products for consumers, but also advocates for a concept of Green Life to promote global sustainable development, meaning that VANKYO will plant 5 trees for every order of $100 or more. Till now 1398 trees have been planted by VANKYO.

For more information, please visit ivankyo.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Coco Lee

Email: Send Email

Organization: VANKYO OFFICIAL

Website: https://ivankyo.com/



Release ID: 89084027

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.