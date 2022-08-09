VANKYO Leisure 495W Dolby Projector Reimagines the Ultimate Audio Visual Cinema Experience for Your Home

—

VANKYO , the world's leading innovative home entertainment projector brand, has launched its new flagship projector, the Leisure 495W, that combines Dolby Digital Plus-supported audio, Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.4G/5G dual-band WiFi screen mirroring, as well as true Full HD 1080P resolution — the first mini projector to do so, delivering cinema quality at home and ease of use at an affordable price.

VANKYO’s Walmart Campaigns in August:

In the month of August 2022, VANKYO is running two campaigns. Firstly, Simply take a photo with VANKYO Leisure 495W in Walmart store and share it on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter to win the Leisure 495W. Make sure you use the hashtag #VankyoLeisure495W and tag ​​@VankyoOfficial.

Secondly, anyone who purchases a Leisure 495W in a Walmart store in August, is eligible to get a free 100-inch projector. Simply contact VANKYO’s customer service via support@ivankyo.com with a photo of your receipt.

Best Home Cinema Projector - the VANKYO Leisure 495W ：

The Leisure 495W is a quiet, portable 1080p LCD projector, packaged in a modern design. The projection can be maxed out at 220 inches, maintaining cinema-like image quality across the whole projection.

The whole packaging is incredibly clever. Inside is just one imagining chip — yet a very powerful one using the latest projection technology. To further create an immersive cinema experience it comes with in-built stereo speakers with theater-quality audio. The audio encoding is at a higher bitrate than competing products, and is officially authorized and supported by Dolby Digital Plus.

To help you share your movies, music, or other content, you can easily share from a wide range of devices using Windows Cast and Android/iOS screen mirroring. The connection uses Bluetooth 5.1 & 2.4G/5G dual-band WiFi, ensuring lag-free delivery and an uninterrupted movie experience.

VANKYO’s latest projector also comes with plenty of features for easy use, such as ergonomic buttons and a turning knob for menu selection, and a fast focus for the screen or wall you're projecting on.

In short, the Leisure 495W is an affordably priced projector that nonetheless outperforms competitors. It’s sold on VANKYO’s website , as well as Walmart online and offline network. With an MSRP of $279.99, it currently sells for only $179.99.

About VANKYO:

As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of its business, it has transformed into VANKYO’s mission to empower people to explore and enjoy a better life. They’ve built multiple online and offline channels and been trusted by millions of customers worldwide. As its product continues to evolve, VANKYO stays focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe.

