Vantage Data Centers Finalizes PCCW DC Acquisition to Bring its Best-in-Class, Hyperscale Data Center Platform to Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 December 2021 - Vantage Data Centers , a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, and its lead investor, Digital Bridge Group, Inc., announced today that they have completed the acquisition of PCCW Ltd.'s data center business (PCCW DC). The acquisition expands Vantage's data center platform to include 100MW of existing and expansion capacity across multiple facilities in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur and is part of the company's strategic expansion into Asia Pacific previously announced in September, which also included the acquisition of Agile Data Centers.









Vantage Data Centers' 48MW data center in Tsuen Wan West, Hong Kong, currently under development.

Brian Groen joins Vantage as president, APAC from PCCW DC. Giles Proctor, who previously served as Vantage's president, APAC is now chief operating officer of Vantage's Asia-Pacific business.



"The closing of this second acquisition is a critical piece to our rapid expansion in key Asia-Pacific markets," said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. "We now have a total of 23 campuses across five continents led by highly experienced regional teams, including Brian Groen and Giles Proctor. I'm excited for Brian and Giles to partner together in their new roles to lead our APAC business as we continue to expand and scale to meet the growing demand of customers globally."



This milestone enables Vantage to offer data center services in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur, two high growth markets in the APAC region.



"Asia Pacific is a high growth region with hyperscale, cloud and enterprise companies who need a global digital infrastructure platform like ours on which to expand their businesses," said Jon Mauck, senior managing director of DigitalBridge Investment Management. "Vantage is now in a position to quickly become a leading provider in these markets and offer a superior product with high reliability, fast speed to market and a commitment to sustainability."



Today, Vantage has an established and growing footprint in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The company secured US$1.5 billion in incremental equity from an investor group led by DigitalBridge Investment Management, with participation from other existing Vantage investors, to accelerate its APAC expansion.



"Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur are unparalleled connectivity hubs for companies doing business across Asia," said Groen. "We have a strong sales pipeline with existing facilities and several greenfield developments underway to support our customers' growing businesses. If you are a hyperscale company, a cloud provider or a large global enterprise, we can serve your needs in leading business centers throughout the region."



