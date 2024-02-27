Vantage Leasing Scores Big: Unveiling Car Leasing Strategies Tailored for Football Enthusiasts.

Introduction

Football is more than just a bit of entertainment you switch the channel to at the end of every day. The sport is for enthusiasts and fanatics who will be at every game, watch every interview and follow their favourite athletes on every social media possible.

The game itself is a rollercoaster of emotions and excitement and the involvement your bank account has in it all can be just as adrenaline-inducing. Being a die-hard football fan means buying all the merchandise, attending all the games, no matter the location, and hosting match day barbecues for any fellow fans. If you find yourself driving to a match almost every weekend, a strategic way of saving yourself the expense and stress is to invest in a car leasing plan.

Looking for a Hyundai Tucson lease this season? In this article, we will coach you on the best car leasing strategies out there and how they will help you support your favourite teams.

First Thing’s First

In order to make sure you are investing in a strategy that will best suit you, you need to make sure you understand what the whole thing is about. In simple terms, leasing a car can be compared to renting. The contracts normally last between two to four years, taking monthly payments instead of a lump sum at the beginning. Reach out to Vantage Leasing today if you’d like to find out more about what options are available to you.

Customers are able to choose cars that would normally be out of budget, making more budget-friendly payments each month. If tailgating is a thing you often find yourself doing pre-match day, you will most likely want the latest and greatest automobile to show off or serve your homemade coleslaw from, making car leasing an attractive idea.

Vehicles Fit For Purpose

Football fanatics should be looking out for vehicles with enough space for all your gear, merch and pre-game snacks. Plan a picnic or keep some refreshments on ice for you to enjoy before the game while you’re on the road. You’ll need to make sure you have enough space for all the BBQs, ice boxes and camping chairs.

The ideal car for a football fan will be something along the lines of a minivan, truck or SUV. The main thing to look out for is storage space and enough seating to carry you and your mates home from the game every weekend.

Keep an eye out for Bluetooth or aux options so that you can connect to your favourite sports stations while you’re on the way to the game.

Choose the Right Contract

Car leasing contracts are almost always customisable. Talking to the leasing agent before signing the papers will make sure you are choosing the right deal for you. Look for a contract that coincides with football season. If you use your car less during the off-season period, you’ll want a good deal in which you’re not paying for a vehicle you hardly use.

Go prepared so that you can possibly negotiate a lower payment system or interest rate that favours the off-season period. Look at when the big match days will occur and tailor your plan to your team. Budgeting your vehicle will give you more money to play with when it comes to the next season's merchandise and accommodation during your stay.

Doing the Distance

Car leasing does come with a mileage limit. If you find that you are driving cross-country to watch your matches, you’ll need to keep in mind the cap the contract will have on the number of miles to rack up.

Going above the allotted miles to get to your games will result in a penalty fee on your lease. Choose a lease plan that accommodates all of the travel involved in getting to the game. Look at the game plan for the year and calculate how far you will need to travel for the next season. This will give you a rough idea of what kind of mileage you’ll be doing during your contract.

Savings Game

Car dealerships will more often than not come out with a season leasing special. Keeping an eye out for the latest specials will free up even more funds should you manage to nab a good deal.

These deals are refreshed regularly, increasing your chances of finding a deal with the perfect football car for you. Football season usually aligns with the end of the calendar year, which happens to be the same time that the dealerships will try to get rid of old stock. Keep your eyes peeled, and you might score big!

Share the Love

Sharing your passion for the sport with your dealership will let them know how you intend to use your vehicle. A car that is bought specifically for getting to games during the season could possibly be eligible for complimentary maintenance, extended warranties or possibly an accessory here and there to make your game day parade more comfortable. The relationship you have with your team can impact the relationship you have with your dealer.

Ensure You’re Insured

Most dealerships will have a trusted insurance broker that they will be able to recommend, but it won’t hurt to do your own research and make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Look for a setup with reasonable rates, and don’t forget the main goal and purpose of this vehicle when choosing a plan to suit your needs.

Top tip: Try to combine your car and house insurance to lower the costs. This will save you money and avoid double the amount of paperwork.

Conclusion

Being a football fan can be a costly thing. Maximise your budget for the ball games by saving elsewhere in life. By being strategic about your insurance, choice of car and contract, you’ll be able to save money and drive to the game satisfied with your choice of vehicle.

Always make sure you do your research and don’t shy away from expressing your love and passion for supporting your favourite team when talking to the dealership. Improve your savings game so that the next time you are at the game, you can enjoy yourself, knowing you’re the real winner this time.

