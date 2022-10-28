International broker to donate 10,000 VND for every kilometre ran in virtual race this month

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the international multi-asset broker today announced its partnership with UpRace and invites Vietnam to lace-up for a good cause. Vantage will donate 10,000 VND for every kilometre run to two prominent charities: the Association of Vietnamese Handicapped Orphans and Save Vietnam's Wildlife.



Vantage Partners with UpRace 2022 to Support Prominent Charities in Vietnam

Runners and potential runners who install the race app on either Android or iOS can join Team Vantage on UpRace 2022, a virtual marathon that will be held between 28 October and 20 November.

Developed and organised by Vietnam-based running platform UpRace, the virtual run has reached its fifth edition. Previous races have seen 11.5 million kilometres recorded, with almost 20 billion VND donated to five community partners.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage says, "We are honoured to partner with UpRace in support of our Vietnamese community and two incredible charities. At Vantage, we have always aspired to empower people around us, while improving our natural environment. It is the unique opportunity to raise funds for two charities who do incredible work for our community and our wildlife, while encouraging people in Vietnam to get their sneakers on, get outside, improve their health, and run for a good cause. "

To register for the race and join Team Vantage, visit the official page here.

About Vantage

Vantage is a global, multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Bonds and ETFs.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage now has over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices. Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

Be empowered to better capitalise on winning market opportunities when you trade smarter @vantage