Vantiq, PrimusTech Collaborate to Usher in New Era of Smart Buildings and Smart Healthcare

Partnership Allows for Breakthrough Efficiency from Deployment of Leading-edge Platform Offering Operators Real-time Insights from Multiple Data Sources

SINGAPORE, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq today announced a partnership agreement with Singapore-based PrimusTech for the development and deployment of real-time applications that further the digital transformation of hospitals and commercial buildings.

The collaboration between the companies will focus on PrimusTech’s ongoing initiatives around smart buildings and smart healthcare in Singapore and elsewhere. PrimusTech specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of integrated control and automation systems in smart buildings.

The deployment of Vantiq’s technology will allow building operators to cut costs as they more efficiently optimize performance with predictive maintenance. Building operators will also benefit from new insights, allowing them to drill down on data metrics such as foot traffic or retailer performance and average visitor dwell time.

As hospitals look to digitize their buildings, Vantiq and PrimusTech will help usher in a new era of efficiency, allowing organizations to reap gains from advances allowing for the automated adjustment of building parameters, such as optimal lighting levels or temperature and humidity controls. At the same time, hospitals using Vantiq’s real-time reporting platform will be able to more accurately manage their assets while responding with more alacrity to alerts about patients who find themselves in distress.

“We’re excited to be working with one of the pacesetters in the digital transformation of buildings,” said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of Vantiq. “Our technology platform helps to analyze streaming data from new and existing IoT devices, enterprise systems, cameras and more to foster real-time situational awareness on the edge and build smart building applications ten times faster than anything else in the industry.”

“We look forward to adding Vantiq platform to our suite of solutions and offer higher value to our customers,” said PrimusTech CEO Amanda M. J. Shen. “We believe that Vantiq’s capabilities will be instrumental in establishing our position as a pioneer in the digital transformation of organizations around the globe.”

“Together with PrimusTech, we’re already working on projects that will showcase how to effectively and easily drive integrated solutions with IOT platforms, AI, machine learning and legacy systems working together to offer real-time outcomes via the edge, via the cloud and on premise,” said Steve Goh, Vantiq’s Vice President of APAC. “This will enable PrimusTech customers to take a leadership position with digital transformation initiatives – driving them faster with reduced cost and complexity and higher deployment success.”

Vantiq is a low code and agile platform designed for real-time application development, making it easy for developers to integrate real-time data sources – from cameras to sensors and other edge devices – and create applications that monitor assets, events, people and environments while reducing development const significantly and allowing rapid enhancement in production. These applications can then analyze and act on complex problems, such as a flood, a major traffic accident, a factory breakdown – or an employee with a 101-degree temperature entering a corporate lobby – all in real time, enabling a faster and more effective response in collaboration with human teams.

About Vantiq

Vantiq enables customers to build next-generation applications that combine real-world data and real-time events. Their agile development environment allows complex applications to be created in weeks with minimal coding, taking full advantage of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. Vantiq powers a broad array of applications for smart cities, smart buildings, oil and gas, telecom, healthcare and other industries. Vantiq was founded in 2015 by technology veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, co-founders of Forte Software. Learn more at http://www.vantiq.com.

About PrimusTech

PrimusTech is an established Master System Integrator based in Singapore, principally engaged in the provision, design and implementation of integrated control and automation systems as well as IT-enabled cloud solutions specially developed for the building industry. PrimusTech has an extensive track record in carrying out turnkey projects in commercial, healthcare, transportation and industrial buildings in Singapore and overseas.

