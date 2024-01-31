Vare Technologies, LLC Launches Sites & App To Amplify The Voice Of Voters

[Austin, TX] — Vare Technologies, LLC a data science technology company, announces the development of two communication platforms - VARE for Voter Access to Representation in Elections and NewsRunner, which will both be unveiled at the Minority Product Launch event in Houston on January 24th.

Following the announcement, VARE will educate voters on the details of legislative bills as well as candidate and representative positions and voting track records through the platforms. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the voter’s personal preferences can be quantitatively matched with candidates and representatives of “like mind.” Vare Technologies hopes the technology will change and advance politics from the way it has been known to date - since VARE makes engaging in politics a convenient lifestyle choice. The platform features an all-in-one omnichannel solution with analytics, reporting, social media, chatting, and video conferencing for its users.

More information is available at https://minorityproductlaunch.com/

NewsRunner, their additional offering, a new social media platform, has been designed to provide the latest political news easily accessible via smartphone and where data will be made available to user groups in refining their research, outreach efforts, and campaign management, Vare Technologies explains.

Vare Technologies and NewsRunner believe their new platforms will solve the biggest threats to keeping elections safe and accurate. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, political spending for 2020 was near $14 billion, doubling the spending in 2016 of $6 Billion. Most of the spending was targeted at political advertisement, messaging, polling, and get-out-to-vote drives. Even with such spending to get information to voters, in a poll by BPS, 35% of Americans answered that “Misleading Information” was the major threat to an effective election process.

As such, VARE & NewsRunner seek to provide factual, unbiased, sourced information, such as follows:

- Voter registration and location information

- Description of bills and issues

- Historical records on votes cast by representatives

- Forums for information-sharing and debate by citizens and politicians

- Sourced information citing writers and contributors.

Vare Technologies’ intention is to make civic activism an easy lifestyle choice as voters can gain all the information needed to make thoughtful, informed voting choices simply by engaging with the apps on their phones or computers. The communication platform will provide accurate, sourced information on news, representative voting habits, and a virtual town hall where voters can fully express their opinions live.

Modupe Ajibola, CEO of Vare Technologies, explains, “We want to create a paradigm shift in politics where voters drive the opinions while politicians serve the people by listening and responding to their constituents’ views. We think of VARE as the pulse of democracy.” Ajibola’s heart for using technology to serve people began with an award-winning OTGPlaya company, outsourcing and OEM solutions and a decade-long stint at Texas Instruments.

Interested readers can find more news on his background and Vare Technologies’ mission at https://varetechnologies.com/

About

Vare Technologies, LLC is a data science technology company that has developed a communication platform, VARE, that provides an avenue for subscribed representatives, media, influencers and activists to better understand their constituents’ needs and preferences. In this way, the platform creates Voter Access to Representation in Elections (VARE). Voters can easily remain informed and align with representatives who support their views on bills and political issues.

Based in Austin, Texas with a hub in Houston, the company has previously developed a variety of technology and web applications.

For more information, visit https://vareapp.com/

