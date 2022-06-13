Varesse Launches Highly Anticipated Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner on Sociolla

The premium hair loss treatment will be made available on Sociolla.com and through Sociolla stores nationwide.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of their Hair Tonic Concentrate, Varesse, the rising Indonesian beauty care brand is set to officially launch their latest product, the Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner. The product will be exclusively available on Sociolla, both online and offline stores across Indonesia, starting June 20, 2022.



Varesse Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner & Hair Tonic Concentrate for Hair Loss Defense

Having grown significantly since their incorporation in 2019, Varesse has moved to establish a market presence both nationally and internationally. Their growing reputation in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Brazil, and Mexico are driven by the range of premium products that offer consumers lasting results.

With their inaugural product, Hair Tonic Concentrate, delivering on their promise of treating hair loss and accelerating hair growth, tens of thousands of satisfied customers have vouched for the brand and are now looking for a follow up product to support the Hair Tonic Concentrate.

"Essentially, our latest product looks to fill the public demand for a revolutionary all-in-one hair product. The Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner is a reflection of our best work in solving hair problems as it functions as a shampoo, conditioner and treatment simultaneously. It is the ultimate tool in not only treating hair loss, scalp itchiness and dandruff, but also very effective in smoothing the hair while adding fullness and shine, leaving hair looking voluminous and manageable. Most importantly, the Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner contains extra formula that has been proven to effectively treat hair loss, which works wonders if combined with the Hair Tonic Concentrate." said Marcella Yanita, Founder of Varesse.

Based on customer reviews, the Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner includes ingredients that have been proven to treat hair loss, strengthen hair roots, volumize while also soften the hair, reduce dandruff, as well as scalp itchiness. This proprietary blend of ingredients, named "Herbavit Serum", contain herbs such as the Sophora Angustifolia Root Extract, Horse Chestnut Seed Extract and Nasturtium Officinale Extract as well as a combination of vitamins A Palmitate, B5, B8, E, F and H (Biotin). The Serum Shampoo can be used by both men and women and is safe for breastfeeding mothers and children over the age of twelve.

"Every single ingredient serves a function and is proven to be safe – even for pregnant and lactating women. At Varesse, we understand how complicated and expensive a full range of hair treatments can potentially be, which is why we have created the Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner. It will save you not only time and money, but will also give you peace of mind by having all your hair needs fulfilled in one product. Essentially, the Serum Shampoo will #SimplifyYourHairRoutine." added Marcella.

The Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner is suitable for everyday use by simply massaging the product into the scalp and rinsing off after a few minutes. For maximum results, Varesse advises users to also utilise the Serum Shampoo with the Hair Tonic Concentrate to reduce hair loss within weeks.

To find out more about the Serum Shampoo 2-in-1 Conditioner and other Varesse products, visit www.varesse.co.id and follow @varesseofficial on Instagram. Varesse also reminds users to ensure product authenticity by purchasing the products from official stores such as Tokopedia and Shopee , or from other registered resellers .

About Varesse

Varesse is an Indonesian beauty care brand established in 2019. Varesse focuses on the premium quality of its products, using the finest and safe ingredients at an affordable price.

Varesse contains natural active ingredients and has passed the dermatology test with a non-irritant result. All Varesse products can be used for men and women and is also safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.