Vast VPN Market Research Reveals that Nearly Half of Users Resort to VPN to Protect Privacy

Multiple Scenarios Facilitate VPN Compatible with Trending Applications Overwhelming Acclaim Received in Indonesian

JAKARTA, INDONESIA

13 June 2022 - The Vast VPN (“the Product”) research department is pleased to release its self-managed market opinion poll results targeting the VPN usage scenarios. Data suggests that about 47% of users mainly seek assistance from VPNs to protect privacy when visiting websites anonymously and to prevent their online behaviors from being tracked and monitored by spyware, thanks to their anti-malware and ad-blocking features. Around 37% of users deem that Vast VPN is exceptionally supportive in accelerating their networks while playing video games or watching streaming content. The third-ranked case, accounting for 26%, is to safely view some sites of explicit content or thread between disparate internet exclusion zones with the personal IP address sheltered. The statistics indicate that how VPNs appeal to their respective audiences varies widely depending on the user preference.

The first-class unlimited free VPN

When Vast VPN conducted this research, it was found that most VPN users have ever encountered this situation: after downloading a VPN software, only very few nodes are offered for free, and the network connection is prolonged and laggy, even could be dropped the line forcefully due to the unstable network environment, the user experience is very unpleased. Vast VPN has carried out a comprehensive technical upgrade and adjustment in response to this situation, providing all users with more than ten free nodes covering North America, Asia, Europe, etc., to meet their diverse demands greatly. But what would be the cherry on the top of the cake is that all these superior services are offered for

Improve your entertainment experience remarkably

With the rise of entertainment applications such as Tik-Tok, SnackVideo, Netflix, etc., using scenarios of VPNs among ordinary users has become more and more extensive and entertaining. In addition to providing a stable and fast anonymous browsing experience, 37% of users make it clear that Vast VPN is also highly effective in helping them optimize their entertainment experience without bandwidth throttling. People can speed up video games significantly and peruse video streaming platforms for intriguing content. Enormous Opinions and endorsements were collected from players engaged in MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) and Free Fire, both games have ultrahigh requirements on a reliable network environment. For video software users, they can flexibly switch IP addresses at any time to break through network restrictions to watch popular videos from other countries.

Guarding users’ privacy in the manner of all-round

Since cybersecurity risks and user privacy issues have also observably risen over the mass market and been mooted in people’s daily life, VPN gets to render a tried role in coping with people’s daily surfing security demands. Vast VPN can protect users’ entire online activity, especially personal data, against hackers and vandals on public networks by virtue of superior encryption technology. Vast VPN commits to carrying out “no-logs” protocols without collecting or “logging” any confidential information transmitted through its servers. It would never store users’ browsing or download history so as to reassure them of a relieved and risk-free usage experience. Simultaneously, by furnishing users with secure and straightforward access to visit blocked content that is banned by regional copyright issues, this Product could also help circumvent specific scrutiny or censorship.

According to Data.ai (formerly App Annie), a mobile data and analytics platform: Vast VPN has been firmly staying within the top 15 on the list of free tools in Indonesia since mid-April, ranked ninth at the highest and received an overwhelming response in the regional market. The cumulative downloads of Vast VPN on the Google Play Store have exceeded 40 million times across the board this May. It provides services to more than 10 million users and intensively cultivates the North American, Asian, and European markets.

About Vast VPN

The Vast VPN is imbued with a rich set of functions that matches multiple scenarios. The Product provides top-flight service with numerous encrypted servers, which could help hide users’ IP addresses from snoops, traces, or any types of would-be cybercrimes. Vast VPN is doubtlessly a prime and edgy gadget with worldwide servers and is not restricted by any geographical or internet area. Users can explore any content in any place with a spoof location.



