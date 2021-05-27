VAXIMM to Attend International Scientific and Industry Events

BASEL, Switzerland and MANNHEIM, Germany, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company focused on developing an oral plug and play DNA vaccination technology to stimulate patients’ cytotoxic T-cells targeting a wide range of cancer-related antigens, announced today that the Company will attend several international scientific and industry events in the coming months.



Dr. Heinz Lubenau, Chief Executive Officer of VAXIMM, and the management team will participate in the following conferences:

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021

June 4-8, 2021, Virtual Event

To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.



BIO KOREA

June 9-11, 2021, Virtual and Live Event (COEX, Seoul)

To request a meeting with Dr. Lubenau, please sign up through the event’s online partnering system.



BIO Digital

June 10-11 & June 14-18, 2021, Virtual Event

Company presentation.

To request a meeting, please sign up through the event’s BIO one-on-one partnering system.

Paris Immuno-Oncology Conference

July 1-2, 2021, Virtual Event

To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com.



About VAXIMM

VAXIMM is a privately held, Swiss/German biotech company that is developing oral T-cell immunotherapies for patients suffering from cancer. VAXIMM’s plug and play DNA vaccination technology is based on a live attenuated, safe, orally available bacterial vaccine strain, which is modified to stimulate patients’ cytotoxic T-cells to target a wide range of cancer-related antigens. The Company has a pipeline of complementary development candidates targeting different tumor structures. Lead product candidate, oral VXM01, activates killer cells targeting tumor-specific vasculature and certain immune-suppressive cells, thereby increasing immune cell infiltration in solid tumors. VXM01 is currently in clinical development for several tumor types, including brain cancer. As part of a scientific collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., VAXIMM has an ongoing clinical trial evaluating VXM01 in combination with the human anti-PD-L1 antibody, avelumab. VAXIMM’s neoantigen program is currently in preclinical development; the Company’s platform allows for fast manufacturing of personalized T-cell cancer vaccines and may overcome key issues faced by other neoantigen approaches. A clinical Phase I basket study in collaboration with NEC Corporation is in preparation. VAXIMM also has a collaboration agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMS), granting CMS full rights in China and other Asian countries (excluding Japan) to VAXIMM’s existing programs.

VAXIMM’s investors include: BB Biotech Ventures, BCM Europe, BioMed Partners, CMS, M Ventures, NEC and Sunstone Capital. VAXIMM AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Its wholly owned subsidiary, VAXIMM GmbH, located in Mannheim, Germany, is responsible for the Company’s development activities. For more information, please visit www.vaximm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.