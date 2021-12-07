Vayyar to provide fall detection powered by touchless technology compatible with new Amazon Alexa Together service

Sensors based on 4D imaging radar can instantly identify falls, and prompt Alexa to ask if the user wants to call the Urgent Response emergency helpline and notify a caregiver.

- Vayyar Care is a camera-free solution that provides round-the-clock protection for seniors living at home, while maintaining privacy at all times.

- Contactless, wall-mounted sensors overcome the limitations of legacy fall alert devices which rely on pushing buttons, pulling cords, or remembering to put on wearables.

- Solution based on Vayyar's multi-award-winning touchless technology that provides fall detection and monitored wellbeing for senior living communities around the world.

- Alexa Together is a new U.S. subscription service from Amazon designed to help aging family members feel more comfortable and confident living independently, and to give the entire family peace of mind.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Vayyar Imaging, the Israeli supplier of 4D imaging radar-based solutions, has teamed up with Amazon to make Vayyar Care, Vayyar's touchless fall detection solution, compatible with the new Alexa Together service from Amazon, launching today. Wall-mounted sensors use point cloud imaging technology to constantly monitor their surroundings, providing peace of mind while respecting privacy. Vayyar Care detects falls in all lighting conditions, including pitch darkness, and even dense steam, making it ideal for use in bathrooms where 80% of falls happen[1] and where customers may not want to have cameras.

After a fall, standard buttons and cords are often out of reach and even wearables cannot guarantee round-the-clock protection: a third of seniors forget to put on their devices, while a fifth refuse to use them[2], fearing loss of independence.

In fact, over 90% of seniors now prefer to continue to live independently rather than move into an assisted living community[3].

"We designed Alexa Together to help aging customers feel more comfortable and confident living independently," said Nicolas Maynard, Senior Manager, Amazon Alexa. "Alexa Together offers even more value for aging customers when they can connect a device like Vayyar Care. We're excited to team up with Vayyar Imaging to help give our customers added peace of mind.

When the Vayyar Care device detects a fall, it will send a signal to Alexa to ask if the customer wants to call the Alexa Together Urgent Response emergency helpline. Alexa will also send a notification to the aging loved one's caregiver.

"With today's seniors more empowered and engaged than ever, there's a clear need for smart technologies that enable them to maintain their lifestyles, providing the protection they demand and the peace-of-mind their families expect," said Raviv Melamed, Vayyar Co-founder and CEO. "That's exactly where Vayyar Care comes in, and I'm delighted that we're able to play a pivotal role in Amazon's new Alexa Together service."

Vayyar Care builds on the global success of the company's B2B platform, which provides real-time fall detection and supports advanced activity analytics for senior living communities in the U.S., EU, China, Australia, and beyond.

The multifunctional sensing technology relies on low-power radio frequency waves, providing a safe, robust, and reliable solution for elderly people who want 24/7 protection without compromising their privacy or independence.

Vayyar Care is available now from amazon.com.

https://vayyar.com/

