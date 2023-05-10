VCI Global Limited Signs IPO Advisory Mandate With Agroz Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) announced that it has signed an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) advisory mandate with Agroz Group Sdn Bhd (“Agroz”). This IPO advisory mandate entails a USD2 million advisory fees and also a success fees of 5% of the market capitalisation of Agroz when listed.



The scope of work under this mandate includes, but is not limited to:

review and assist with the reorganization with respect to the capital structure of Agroz;

perform preliminary due diligence on the business and develop equity story for Agroz;

review on operating and financial performance, governance and management structure of Agroz;

interview the professionals required and make such recommendations for Agroz’s engagement;

arrange for the formation of the due diligence working group (“ DDWG ”);

”); management of the DDWG in producing professional materials in a timely manner;

review, comment and assist in responding to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) and Nasdaq with regards to any queries that may arise; and

”) and Nasdaq with regards to any queries that may arise; and assist in obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals.

“With this latest IPO advisory mandate win, this further exemplifies clients’ trust in our capabilities in the provision of such financial related advisory services. With the global economies sailing further away from the pandemic era, I am confident more companies will seek to be listed and we will be at hand to bid for more of such contracts,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Chairman and Group Director of VCI Global.

Agroz, founded by Gerard Lim in late 2020, is an agriculture technology company. The company utilises Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) in the provision of solutions in sustainable farming, to improve food safety, food security and sustainability, delivering value direct to the community. Gerard Lim has established a proven track record in leading, managing and building businesses from start-up stage, to turnaround management, and growing businesses into multi-million-dollar ventures.

“Agroz is experiencing high growth and demand for our Controlled Environment Agriculture AgTech solutions and services are strong as we expand into Southeast Asia. To support this growth, we are seeking to raise capital through an IPO. We have selected VCI Global as our IPO advisor due to their outstanding track record as well as understanding of our industry sector,” said Gerard Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Agroz.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

