SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatman Farms Premium Provisions is an Arizonian family-owned farm, passed down over four generations. Their products quickly became a staple during the pandemic - sourdough mixes. Despite selling a high-demand, on-trend breakout product, Oatman Farms needed a solution to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the global food industry while addressing explosive growth in consumer demand for transparency, trust, and economic equity in value chains.



VeChain Further Enables Producers Market To Bring the Competitive Benefits of Public Blockchain Technology To America’s Family Farms

Enter Producers Market & VeChain - long-standing partners who continue to collaborate and unlock the competitive benefits of blockchain technology for producers and farmers worldwide. In December 2020, the two organizations collaborated on KnowSeafood.com, guiding consumers to high-quality, genuine sustainable seafood, a shining light amidst a background of global seafood fraud.

Producers Market is the creator of StoryBird , a powerful application that connects a consumer to the supply chain story of a given product. Powered by VeChain ToolChain™, the StoryBird application collects and uploads authentic product information onto the VeChainThor Blockchain. By doing so, the application enables all stakeholders, from farmers to processors, added-value parties and e-commerce platforms, buyers, and end consumers to validate product origin. Oatman Farms is the latest brand to sign on to use the groundbreaking platform for its product marketing.

"Oatman Farms adopted StoryBird for its farm and organic baking mixes because it allows us to showcase and differentiate our farming practices, ingredients and finished products with clarity, flair and transparency," said owner Dax Hansen. "We have compelling stories to convey about our food, and StoryBird makes that storytelling easy, dynamic and feature-rich."

Today 86% of US consumers believe brand transparency is more important than ever. 73% of consumers are willing to pay more for products guaranteeing total transparency . For brands, StoryBird offers a competitive advantage by allowing businesses to highlight the unique attributes of their products.

"StoryBird is a tool that connects people with the journey of their products by allowing them to actually see the people and communities who are economically impacted by their purchase, as well as tracing the product's supply chain," said Alex Karzag, head of product at Producers Market. "The idea is to give consumers the choice to buy a product that represents their values, whilst fostering greater equity and accountability in agricultural supply chains all around the world."

Producers Market and Storybird chose VeChain to support blockchain integration due to its easy-to-deploy, cost-effective and scalable design.

"VeChain's architectural structure was also a key factor as it readily allowed us to apply a Resources, Event, Agents (REA) accounting approach, a modeling technique that traces all the resources in a supply chain, captures the value creation pattern in all interactions, and reveals why business processes occur," Karzag explained.

"We are happy to offer a reliable and cost-effective approach for our long-term partner, Producers Market, and address the challenges of their clients. As the leading enterprise public blockchain, VeChain's technology has been used to boost transparency and track products throughout the wide-reaching global supply chain, and will be supporting the onboarding of more brands in the future." Chief Marketing Officer of VeChain, Yvette Xia, added.

With Producers Market and VeChain working behind-the-scenes, Oatman Farms can focus on what it does best: produce delicious wholegrain, nutrient-dense baking mixes. All the while, consumers are assured through blockchain with a wholesome story baked into each fresh loaf.

About Producers Market

At Producers Market, we believe that an agricultural system rooted in integrity is possible. And we're building the market linkage platform to prove it. Here, value chain stakeholders and consumer facing brands come together in one global ecosystem. With Producers Market the best of farming, processing, and packing meets digital technology to facilitate transparent and enriching transactions. We are building the tools and ecosystem for stakeholders globally to trade with trust, and for people to consume with confidence. Producers Market is a privately held company operating in the United States, and is currently transitioning from a Seed to Series A funding round.

Website: www.producersmarket.com

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, AWS, PICC, ASI etc.

Website: www.vechain.com

