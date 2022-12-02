Vector Choice Has Been Chosen to Speak to Atlanta Small Business Owners for Small Business Tech Day

Vector Choice Technology Solutions is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th. This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O'Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

—

Will Nobles, owner and founder of Vector Choice Technology Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in Atlanta, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for Atlanta area businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in the Atlanta area to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Will Nobles, Chief Executive Officer for Vector Choice. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.vectorchoice.com/small-business-tech-day or call 877-468-1230 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.



About Us: About Us: Will Nobles has served small and mid-sized businesses across the United States for over 25 years, specializing in helping medical, legal, and manufacturing sectors with all their IT support needs. Will and his team have worked to help hundreds of businesses integrate technology to maximize growth and opportunities and to protect them from online threats.

Contact Info:

Name: Will Nobles

Email: Send Email

Organization: Vector Choice Technology Solutions

Website: http://www.vectorchoice.com



Release ID: 89085682

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.