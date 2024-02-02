VectorStock.com Announces Animal-Themed Vector Art Images for Print-On-Demand

VectorStock.com has announced the release of its animal-themed collection, suitable for print-on-demand businesses looking for an extensive library of scalable and high-quality vector art.

Those running apparel businesses on sites like Etsy, Shopify, and Amazon can now browse the library of animals displayed as royalty-free vector images. The collection features popular dog breeds, cats, and wildlife that many customers appreciate.

VectorStock.com's marketplace of vector stock art is constantly growing and currently exceeds over 37 million images, clipart, logos, design elements and more. The new animal-themed collection and vast selection of anything from flowers, symbols, and background patterns allow merch designers to use their creative side to make unique prints in commonly used programs like Adobe Illustrator and InkSpace to customize the selected images.

VectorStock.com explains that what makes a vector image stand out from a bitmap file is that it's easy to edit and scale to any size without affecting the image quality. Contrary to a bitmap that is made up of sometimes millions of pixels, vectors are graphical file formats using point-to-point illustration and fill-in functions for gradient coloring. The input is stored as mathematical data, meaning that the same image can be used for various purposes, from a T-shirt to a billboard.

Every downloaded vector image comes in several formats, including an Adobe Illustrator file, a vector EPS and PDF, and JPEG. Most have a PNG file included as well. This simplifies the editing process, making vectors an accessible format no matter the designer's preference.

In addition to animal images and prints, VectorStock.com has a range of collections of various themes, including weddings, sports, music, holidays, and much more. Users can choose from different subscriptions depending on their intentions, with options like monthly fees or pay-per-image. VectorStock.com also has over 1 million free vectors available for download, and all files can be used for commercial use with a license.

The New Zealand-based company was founded in 2007 and has since grown into a big vector-only agency that works with designers and illustrators from around the globe. The team can also help customize images for customers who lack the time or the know-how to edit files.

"VectorStock is a specialized stock agency specifically developed to represent the best Vector-only images, graphics, icons, and illustrations - all available for download royalty-free at amazingly low prices," said a spokesperson for the company.

