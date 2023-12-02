VectorStock.com Releases A Library Of EPS Images For Illustration & Design Work

VectorStock.com has announced an expansion of its online vector image library, providing graphic designers and marketers with access to over 36 million royalty-free images.

Now among the over 36 million vector graphics are more niche and varied categories to suit an even broader range of creative projects. VectorStock.com offers everything from science visuals representing research and technology to religious icons for events and outreach, along with vibrant backdrops for educational resources, and patterned wallpaper vectors usable both on screen and in print.

More information can be found at https://www.vectorstock.com/

Unlike images made of pixels, vector images are created using mathematical formulas that allow them to scale to any size without losing quality. This makes vector files suitable for use in branding, advertising, social media graphics, presentations, animations, and more - and VectorStock.com aims to meet the growing demand for vector images in all manner of styles through its expanded library.

The site offers designers, marketers, and businesses easy access to a range of logos, icons, illustrations, and other vector graphics - and because no other image types are sold, designers don’t have to waste time filtering to find the file type they need.

The site also offers users the opportunity to get licenses for exclusive buyouts if needed, alongside a standard or expanded license for projects that don’t require exclusivity.

As a specialized vector-only stock agency, VectorStock.com provides EPS file types ready to drop into design programs like Adobe Illustrator. Every file offers modification rights, allowing adaption and editing to suit designers' unique project needs.

VectorStock.com also features an intuitive search tool and category browsing that make exploring VectorStock.com quick and simple. Designers can easily find inspiration from millions of vector designs - and those needing very specific visuals can upload an image to automatically locate similar files through reverse image lookup.

VectorStock.com also provides opportunities for talented vector artists to add to the site - with contributors retaining control of images while reaching the site's global audience. Designers are encouraged to upload EPS files only, and all trademarks should be removed prior to the upload.

The site is actively searching for creators who make original icons, logos, symbols, unique objects, and high-quality illustrations of people, plants, and everyday objects.

