Vectra Appoints David Sajoto as Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Region

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced the appointment of David Sajoto as Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). With over 20 years of experience, David has a proven track record of building and executing against business strategy and go-to-market plans, achieving aggressive revenue growth and profitability in the APJ region.



"Cyber warfare continues to dominate global headlines and has thus created a mass demand for effective and proven security technology in all corners of the world," said Willem Hendrickx, Chief Revenue Officer at Vectra. "With his extensive experience in creating and executing go-to-market strategies in the APJ region, combined with his deep expertise in the threat detection and response market, David is a welcomed addition to my global leadership team as we continue to scale our global operations."

David will be responsible for expanding Vectra's operations and overall business growth in the APJ region. Before joining the company, David served as Vice President of APJ at ExtraHop, where he led strategic growth initiatives in the region and developed long-term strategies for regional field operations. He has also held several sales leadership and general management positions within fast-paced organizations, including Ixia, Gigamon, Fluke Networks, Dynatrace (formerly known as Compuware), BMC Software and Oracle. Given his expertise, David is a sought-after strategic advisor and has helped several technology startup companies identify regional industry trends to improve their routes to market.

"Robust threat detection and response solutions are required in today's incalculable, turbulent and unpredictable business environments," said Sajoto. "Vectra's culture is founded in a deep-rooted curiosity, and this team focus on innovation has resulted in an unrivaled cybersecurity solution that truly addresses the needs of hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. With 40% of resources going towards research and development (R&D), customers immediately benefit from full visibility into active threats and automated remediation efforts. Here in APJ, there is high demand for such technology, and I am looking forward to growing our market share in the region."

Vectra® is a leader in threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different". The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables security teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.