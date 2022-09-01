Vectra Drives Strong Revenue Growth and Momentum Across Asia Pacific and Japan in First Half of 2022

Global market penetration, innovation and customer-focused business model propels growth

Company's AI-driven cybersecurity threat detection and response solutions continue to address increasing risk landscape for APJ enterprises

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in AI-driven cyberthreat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced record growth in the first half of 2022 with a triple digit rise on a year-over-year basis, compared to the same period in 2021. The strong growth was driven by the company's international expansion and product innovations, combined with a growing need by customers to secure cloud-based applications and data including customers across the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

"With growth in digital transactions and proliferation of cloud technology exponentially driven by the pandemic, the region has experienced an extraordinary rise in cyber-attacks," said David Sajoto, Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific, and Japan. "From ransomware and supply-chain attacks to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), cybercrime has become more organised and more sophisticated. Cyber-attacks can be absolutely devastating to governments and enterprises which is why we are seeing more investment in our advanced threat detection and defence capabilities this year."

Sajoto says this is partially due to the fact more organisations are transitioning to hybrid and multi-cloud models of working which requires a move away from legacy Security Operations Centres (SOCs) to more intelligent and automated threat detection and mitigation capabilities. "Traditional security approaches are unsuited to modern threats and today's volatile business environments," he says. "Just as APJ organisations evolve their traditional ways of working, it's also critical their security posture is robust enough to keep pace and overcome modern cybersecurity challenges."

Over the past 12 months, Vectra has continued to focus on this need by expanding its product portfolio and extending the capabilities of its platform. In January 2022, the company announced its acquisition of Siriux Security Technologies, a leading provider of identity and software as a service (SaaS) posture management. This acquisition positions Vectra and its platform as the only vendor to enable customers to securely configure and detect active threats in cloud identity and SaaS applications, including Microsoft Azure AD and Microsoft 365.

The company has more than doubled new customers this year across key verticals including financial services, government, manufacturing, and large enterprises like Mitsubishi Electric as well as regional development banks and property groups. Vectra also launched new offerings to market including a fully SaaS platform, enabling enterprises to get threat visibility across their cloud footprint in minutes, and MDR, a 24x7x365 managed detection and response service built on Vectra's AI platform.

"Vectra continues to expand our market presence and brand in the Asia Pacific region, through an expanded ecosystem of global systems integrators and service providers," said Randy Schirman, Worldwide Channels Chief at Vectra. "With growing demand for threat detection and response, our partners are integral to our mission to create a more secure future for APAC enterprises."

'Customer First' strategy builds trust in Vectra's capabilities across APAC enterprises

Sajoto says customer feedback to Vectra's services and new products has been positive this year.

An example of this is Vectra customer Globe Group, a major telecommunications company based in the Philippines that has been able to achieve its target metrics for threat detection this year. Anton Bonifacio, Globe Group's CISO says, "Vectra's advanced AI NDR solution has allowed our SOC to get threat detection and response capabilities into areas in our infrastructure that used to be critical blind spots. In Globe, we aim to keep breakout times in the three-four hour window, stopping advanced threats as quickly as possible. Having Vectra as a partner has certainly allowed us to keep those target metrics consistent and achievable."

FIRMUS, an ASEAN-based cyber security consulting company and Vectra Enterprise Reseller Partner of the Year 2021, has also experienced strong growth through its partnership with Vectra.

"The growth we are seeing in our partnership with Vectra is tremendous, and most pleasing is the immense value we are bringing to our customers. Vectra directly enables the resilience required in a modern enterprise by accelerating detection and response activities. Their presence in the region is growing from strength to strength and this, coupled with Firmus' seasoned cyber security experience built over 14 years ago will provide a rock-bed our joint customers can build on to protect their environments today and into the future," says FIRMUS CEO Alan See.

Vectra® is the leader in AI-driven cyberthreat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different". The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.