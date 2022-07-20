Vectra Joins CrowdStrike's CrowdXDR Alliance as a Partner

Extending Capabilities of Falcon XDR

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, has reinforced its leadership in Security Operation Centre (SOC) transformation and AI-driven analytics by joining CrowdStrike's CrowdXDR Alliance as a partner, further extending the capabilities of Falcon XDR. The CrowdXDR Alliance is a first-of-its-kind technology ecosystem that brings together industry-leading security and IT solutions, equipping security teams with unified threat-centric detection and response.

IT leaders are increasingly looking at XDR for a more unified approach to detecting and mitigating modern-day cyber threats by applying automation and analytics. Vectra's 'assume compromise' approach has led to a shift from reactive to proactive threat detection capabilities, a key step in transforming the traditional SOC.

"XDR brings an intelligent and platform-based approach to cybersecurity, a much-needed evolution in IT security strategy. We are delighted to be a partner in the CrowdXDR Alliance, sharing our expertise and capabilities to support the Alliance's shared goals of detecting advanced threats, stopping malicious actors and preventing future attacks," David Sajoto, Regional Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at Vectra said.

Industry analyst Gartner, identified vendor consolidation as among the top security and risk management trends for 2022, highlighting that security leaders must evolve strategies to protect an expanding digital footprint against emerging threats.

"Since its inception, the CrowdXDR Alliance has been committed to open and unified data sharing amongst our trusted technology partners. Together, we work with a long-term vision towards solving gaps in cyber threat investigation and threat detection. Combining our strong response capabilities has established a more holistic view and community-driven approach for proactive action towards cybersecurity defense," says Sherif El Nabawi, Vice President, Sales Engineering APAC & Japan at CrowdStrike.

Sajoto agrees, pointing out that an open XDR alliance is a crucial first step in addressing the complex and rapidly evolving threat landscape that security teams are now facing. He believes that in view of the scale, intensity, and sophistication of modern-day cyber-attacks, prevention alone and the analysis of high volume low-relevance anomalies is no longer enough.

David comments, "Today's SOC is putting their organisation at risk if they don't accelerate forward from traditional prevention only strategies. Attackers are agile, constantly evolving their approach and applying more advanced surveillance and attack methods every time.

Vectra is at the forefront of driving SOC transformation, moving away from traditional security approaches and enabling total attack surface coverage and containment. The road to cyber resilience for many businesses will require a transformed, AI-driven SOC."

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different". The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai