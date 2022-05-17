Vectra Unveils Winners of Inaugural Partner of the Year Awards

Recognition Honours Program Excellence Among Asia Pacific and Global Partners

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced the winners of its inaugural Partner of the Year Awards. Vectra created these awards to recognize partners who add immense value to its customer and product ecosystem and help contribute to the company's overall success.

"In today's incalculable, turbulent, and unpredictable business environments, robust threat detection and response solutions are required, so building strong and mutually beneficial partnerships with leading technology providers and channel-focused organisations has always been crucial for us at Vectra," said David Sajoto Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Region. "We are ecstatic at Vectra to have such a fantastic network of partners, and we are even more thrilled to be able to recognise some of the great work these organisations do with our first-ever Partner of the Year Awards."

This year, Vectra recognized four Asia-Pacific partners for their substantial contributions to the company in 2021. The Asia-Pacific partner award winners include:

Firmus: Enterprise Reseller Partner of the Year 2021 ShellSoft: Enterprise Partner of the Year 2021 Baidam Solutions: Reseller Partner of the Year 2021 Macnica: Distribution Partner of the Year 2021

Commenting on the win, Alan See, CEO of Firmus Sdn BHd said "It is great to be recognised as Vectra's Enterprise Reseller Partner of the Year and we are delighted to accept this award. Our technology, innovation and comprehensive portfolio of Cybersecurity services enable business transformation, and the Vectra Threat Detection and Response platform is a key part of this. We're looking forward to working even more closely with them in 2022."

Chairman and CEO of Shellsoft Technology Corporation, Edwin Boon, said, "It is with great pleasure that we accept the distinction of being the Enterprise Partner of the Year for Asia. Vectra, being the leader in Network Detection and Response, is a key part of our market leading portfolio of security offerings, and together, we are focused on helping customers navigate through the multiple threats that exist in the cloud.

Vectra honoured six of its global partners in its global awards for their significant contributions to the company in 2021. The winners of its Global Partner Awards are:

Orange Cyberdefense: Global Partner of the Year 2021 NTT Security: Global Growth Partner of the Year 2021 Microsoft: Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2021 Amazon Web Services (AWS): Global Cloud Partner of the Year 2021 Hitachi System Security: Global Technology Excellence of the Year 2021 Wipro: Global MSSP Partner of the Year 2021

Partners were evaluated and chosen based on their excellence in customer service, innovation, and technological expertise.

Dee Clinton, Director, Channels Asia Pacific & Japan at Vectra says, "We place a high importance on ensuring all of our existing and prospective customers can quickly and readily find, deploy and adopt our threat detection and response technology, as cyberattacks continue to rapidly scale. Our phenomenal network of partners across Asia Pacific and Japan plays a massive role in the successful execution of this goal and we are thrilled to highlight some of these world-class institutions through our first ever partner awards."

In keeping with awards season, Vectra was also delighted to be named a finalist in the Security Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the Year category of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. Vectra was recognized among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

About Vectra AI

Vectra® is a leader in threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different". The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables security teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.