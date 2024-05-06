Vegas’ Exodus Festival Welcomes Back Calvin Harris and David Guetta for Memorial Day Weekend

—

This Memorial Day Weekend, Sin City will once again transform into a haven for partygoers, as the iconic Exodus Festival Las Vegas makes its triumphant return for the 14th season. Leading the charge and supplying the soundtrack to this unmissable weekend is none other than industry legends Calvin Harris and David Guetta.

For over a decade, Exodus Festival has been a staple of the Las Vegas party scene. The festival aims to deliver unforgettable experiences, drawing in crowds from across the globe eager to indulge in the ultimate celebration of music while shining the spotlight on some of the city's best bars, restaurants, pool parties, and nightlife venues.

Reunited and Ready to Deliver the EDM Goods

At the helm of this year's festivities are two heavyweights of the electronic dance music scene: Calvin Harris and David Guetta. With countless chart-topping hits and Grammy awards between them, these musical maestros are set to ignite the stage with their electrifying performances.

Calvin Harris, the Scottish DJ, producer, and songwriter, has become a household name in the EDM realm and one of Sony Music’s biggest streaming artists. From anthems like "Summer" to collaborations with industry giants like Rihanna and Pharrell Williams, Harris continues to break records and pave new ground for modern dance music.

Then there's David Guetta, the French DJ and record producer who stormed into the electronic music scene in 2002 with “Love Don’t Let Me Go”. Guetta has amassed a legion of fans with his infectious beats and chart-topping hits and is an avid music collaborator, joining creative forces with major artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and SIA. With over 40 billion global streams, he is without a doubt one of the most influential figures in contemporary dance music.

Along with Harris and Guetta, securing an Exodus Festival SZN14 Pass will unlock the chance to see Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Loud Luxury, Timmy Trumpet, Marshmello, DJ Drama and more. If electronic music and sunshine is the goal, nothing beats seeing 20 of the world's top EDM DJs for one low price.

From Poolside to Peking Duck, There’s Value in The Venue

From poolside day parties to extravagant nightclub events, festival-goers will have the opportunity to experience Vegas' best.

With access to renowned venues such as Hakkasan Restaurant, XS, and Encore Beach Club, attendees have the chance to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas's most exclusive culinary hotspots and luxury lounges. Whether hanging by the pool or dancing the night away, Exodus Festival offers a taste of the high life, granting access to some of the most sought-after experiences in Sin City.

The all-access pass will grant:

No cover charges at the door

Expedited entry into all scheduled events for the weekend

VIP access to 7 of Vegas’ hottest clubs

10+ pool parties & nightclubs

20+ of the world’s biggest DJs



Memorial Day weekend is the first of four wild weekends packed with insane entertainment, amazing vibes, and even better company at Exodus Festival. Kick off summer 2024 with a big bada boom!



