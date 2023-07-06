Vegreen Introduces the Future of Sustainable Skincare With Vegreen Intensive waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20%

Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% is setting new industry quality standards.

Vegreen, the popular sustainable skincare brand, launched Vegreen Intensive waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20%, which is gaining customers' attention worldwide for its sustainable, high-quality formulations.

Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% sits at the heart of Vegreen's sustainable skincare range. This powerhouse product is formulated with an impressive 20% concentration of pure vitamin C, combining Ascorbic Acid (14%), Pentylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Ethyl Ascorbyl Ether (6%), Camelia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, (-)-Alpha-Bisabolol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Ethylhexylglycerin.

A decrease in natural Vitamin C can cause photoaging and natural aging. This can raise the dermis and epidermis levels, which can now be treated with the naturally occurring antioxidants in Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20%.

Originating in the UK, Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% utilizes 14% ascorbic acid extracted from corn and is available in high concentrations resulting in lower absorption. This water-soluble acid is packed with antioxidants that nourish the skin, restore its natural radiance, and visibly firm it without leaving an oily or greasy residue.

Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% reduces fine lines and wrinkles, leaving an anti-aging effect on the skin. This vitamin C ampoule regularly helps fade pigmentation, promotes a brighter and smoother complexion, and provides deep hydration.

The Chamomile extract (Alpha-Bisabolol) in the ampoule adds antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-irritant properties, effectively protecting the skin from oxidative stress and improving the appearance of fine lines and uneven skin tone. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, it also helps the skin retain more water and reduces redness. Paired up with Cica Serum, it can even accelerate collagen and elastin production by almost 3 folds.

The ethyl Ascorbyl Ether (6%) present in it is best known for its water and oil-soluble properties and can enter the dermis layer, causing little to no irritation. It can also metabolize to pure L-ascorbic acid to over 80%. The Alpha Bisabolol present in this product, derived from chamomile, causes a soothing effect on the skin and enhances the penetration of other cosmetic ingredients. Best known for its anti-aging, anti-irritant, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, Alpha Bisabolol is a high panthenol concentration that can effectively stimulate and promote the skin's healing process.

Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% can be used with face wash, Vitamin C, toner, serum, moisturizer, or sunscreen, depending on the user's preferences. A perfect fit for sensitive skin, it should first be patch tested and then start with one small droplet for spot treatment before gradually increasing the amount.

Designed to address a multitude of skin concerns, the Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% has garnered significant attention from skincare enthusiasts. Within 30 to 60 days of consistent use, users can observe noticeable changes in their skin. However, individual results may vary based on skin type and condition, as each person's skin responds uniquely.

"At Vegreen, quality is at the heart of everything we do. We understand the importance of skin care in nurturing a healthy, confident self. That's why we are dedicated to delivering exceptional products that prioritize skin's well-being so that users can experience the transformative power of truly effective skincare," said Seon Ok Kim, the spokesperson for Vegreen. "Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% has been created with safe and natural ingredients, ensuring optimal absorption and efficacy. Our formulation is backed by extensive research and a genuine passion for skincare excellence," she added.

Ethical consumption is at the core of Vegreen's philosophy, with staunch opposition to products and services produced through animal exploitation. Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% is vegan-friendly and free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates, promoting a pure and clean skincare experience for all.

The Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% comes in a 100% recycled plastic bottle, reducing waste and environmental impact.

Additionally, the brand utilizes easy-removal labels that are not sticky and easy to recycle. The Earth Pack box, made from uncut wood and sugar cane by-products, further exemplifies Vegreen's dedication to eco-friendly practices. However, users must make sure that once opened; the product is used within three months. It should also be stored in the fridge after opening and protected from exposure to direct sunlight.

Discover the transformative power of the Vegreen Intensive Waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20% and experience the future of sustainable skincare. Learn more about "Vegreen Intensive waterless Vitamin C Ampoule 20%" on Amazon.

