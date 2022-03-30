Velocity Global to double its workforce by empowering employees to work anywhere

Company offers unique benefits for remote work, currently employs 600+ in 47 countries

Company will double its team for second year running

Velocity Global , the leading provider of global employment solutions, today announced that it will more than double in size throughout 2022 to help companies around the world put their people first by letting them work from anywhere. The company currently employs over 600 people in 47 countries across six continents.

DENVER, US - News Direct - 30 March 2022 -"We're doubling our team to meet the new reality for our clients and talent — anyone can work anywhere," said Ben Wright, Velocity Global founder and CEO. "We fulfill dreams of a new way to work that puts our people in control of how they live their lives. We do it for our team as an example for our clients of how to attract and nurture the best talent in the world."This year, Velocity Global will add more than 600 team members, following last year’s growth in which the company also doubled in size adding more than 300. Velocity Global proudly offers unique benefits to meet the growing demand for remote work. This includes initiatives that enhance well-being and resilience to reduce work-from-home burnout, workspaces for those who need them, primary and secondary caregiver support, and of course, the opportunity to work from wherever they choose around the globe.“What we are doing at Velocity Global is meeting our people where they are, empowering them to define who they are, and how we as an employer can be a meaningful part of their lives,” said Sarah Fern, chief people officer. “We put our people first in all of our employment practices, whether that is unlimited time off or our signature annual outreach program to travel anywhere in the world to take a coworker or client out for coffee. We work anywhere as a way of living life to the fullest, and deliver that same experience for our clients and talent around the world.”In 2021, the Velocity Global careers page attracted more than 100,000 visits, in addition to talent who found job listings through LinkedIn or other platforms. Of these, a staggering 26,000 people applied for a job, and 300 were employed by Velocity Global.Talent who are ready to be the CEOs of their own careers can visit the company’s careers page

