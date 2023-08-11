VEM Launches a Promotion, Free Consulting on Australian Study Visa

VEM offers a free consultation service for the Australian study visa, available only in August and limited in quantity.

Normally, VEM charges a fee for its consulting services on Australian study Visa applications, but this August 2023, VEM has run a special promotion: free consulting services for Australian study Visas. The promotion has a limited number of slots and will conclude once the quota of clients is reached. The education partners of VEM in Australia include:

Schools, Colleges and Universities;

MA Financial Group;

WeLink;

Propland;

DT Produce Grown to Perfection;

Quality Training Solution;

Phoenix Academy.

VEM, which stands for Victory Education Migration, is a Vietnamese organization specializing in Australian Immigration Law and is proud to provide Australian migration solutions, English language training, and study abroad opportunities in Australia.

The services at VEM include 6 stream packages:

Assistance with visa applications under the investment-business stream in Australia;

Assistance with visa applications under the marriage stream in Australia;

Assistance with visa applications under the family stream in Australia;

Assistance with visa applications for study purposes in Australia;

Assistance with visa applications for tourist purposes to visit relatives or business trips in Australia;

Assistance with visa applications under the skilled stream in Australia.

More about Mr. Phong Cao, CEO và Founder of VEM:

Education Agent Counsellor (QEAC) certification;

English Australia certification;

Graduate Diploma of Divinity, conferred by Trinity Theological College;

Graduate Diploma of Business Administration, conferred by the Australian Institute of Commerce and Technology;

Graduate Diploma of Migration Law and Practice, conferred by The Australian National University.

VEM takes pride in possessing two distinct expertise features among the Australian visa consulting organizations in Vietnam. Mr. Phong Cao is a member of the Migration Institute of Australia (MIA). As an MIA member, Mr. Phong Cao possesses a comprehensive understanding of the Migration Law, enabling him to handle each client case precisely. Mr. Phong Cao also holds a license certified by the Australian Government (MARA) to provide migration advice.

"As a Vietnamese individual who has experienced two education systems, two cultures, and endured downs to up, I have a strong desire to facilitate the journey of fellow Vietnamese individuals who aspire to venture into the vast opportunities abroad. Being licensed to practice in Australia and a member of the Australian Migration Institute, after years of practice in Australia, I returned to Vietnam to establish VEM - Victory Education Migration, an Australian migration services company. My ultimate goal is to accompany and support our clients until they achieve their ultimate dream: settling or studying in Australia." - Mr. Phong Cao expressed his aspirations in establishing VEM.

All visa application assistance packages for Australia are provided with direct support from Mr. Phong Cao. For more information about VEM, take a visit at: https://vemvisa.com

About VEM

VEM provides seamless advisory and support services from the initial consultation to the submission and settlement, or studying in Australia. The organization owns 1 headquarters, 2 branches in Vietnam, and 1 headquarters in Australia, aiming to enhance convenience in advising and assisting clients. VEM ensures legal compliance, safety and meeting all the requirements of the Australian Department of Immigration for its clients. Own an extensive network of partners in Australia, VEM offers assistance in various streams, including visa procedures, education, settlement, employment, and establishing stability in the country. With a deep understanding of Australian immigration law and a highly skilled team, VEM takes pride in operating with professional ethics and extensive knowledge.

