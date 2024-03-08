Venator USA: Oklahoma, The Hunting Destination for the Largest Elk and Red Deer in North America

Venator expands to the heart of America with Venator USA.. Oklahoma becomes the stage for thrilling elk and red stag hunts, blending luxury and adventure. Expect top-tier experiences, expert guides, and conservation principles, setting a new standard in American big game hunting.

—

In the realm of premium hunting experiences, Venator has long been revered for its exceptional offerings in New Zealand. Now, with the launch of Venator USA, the brand is set to bring its expertise to the heart of America, offering discerning sportsmen a fusion of thrilling big game hunts and luxurious comforts.

Venator USA is set to redefine the American hunting landscape, focusing its sights on Oklahoma, where some of North America's largest elk and red stag roam. This new venture embodies Venator's commitment to exceptional big game hunting, seamlessly blending the thrill of the hunt with the epitome of luxury.

With Venator’s new lodge being built, strategically nestled in the heart of Oklahoma, this is more than just a hunting destination – it's an immersive experience in a setting celebrated for its natural beauty and abundant wildlife. This expansion mirrors the high standards set by Venator's operations in New Zealand, promising not just a hunting trip but an unforgettable journey.

In preparation for the grand launch, Venator is meticulously crafting a hunting destination that brings the same high-quality experience from New Zealand, tailored for the untamed American terrain.

Venator’s commitment to the finest game quality and hospitality will be reflected in expert guides, top-tier equipment, and strategies ensuring successful and sustainable hunts. The company’s approach is deeply rooted in responsible stewardship, harmonising the thrill of the hunt with conservation principles.

The lodge at Venator USA mirrors the luxury synonymous with the brand. Guests can expect high-quality lodging, surrounded by the rugged beauty of Oklahoma, indulging in gourmet cuisine, and enjoying a range of amenities designed for a relaxing and enjoyable stay. Whether resting or engaged in the adrenaline-filled pursuit of the big game, the lodge promises the best of both worlds.

This expansion into the USA marks a new chapter for Venator, providing accessible yet unparalleled hunting experiences for American enthusiasts. From seasoned hunters to those new to the sport, all are welcome to experience big game hunting in a prestigious and professional environment.

Venator’s USA venture is not just about hunting - it's about crafting unforgettable stories and memories in the wild. It's an invitation to be part of a community that values the great outdoors, adventure, and the pursuit of excellence in hunting.

Venator USA is the destination to watch for those eager to be part of this exciting new chapter in American big game hunting. Stay tuned for further updates.



About the company: For over 30 years, Venator, a family-owned enterprise, has been internationally acclaimed for its exceptional hunting experiences. With seasoned guides, Venator delivers unparalleled hunting vacations, setting a new global standard in luxury adventures for discerning sportsmen worldwide.

