Venly and HBAR Foundation Announce Support for Hedera Network in Venly NFT Market and Wallet Services

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venly , a blockchain technology provider, and the HBAR Foundation today announced Venly's support for their NFT tools and wallet services on the Hedera Network, with support for their NFT Market coming soon. With Venly solutions on the Hedera network, developers can build applications on Hedera using Venly's tools to create wallets and allow users to mint and sell NFTs. A Foundation grant will be used to cover fees for the near future so that all transactions will initially be free to incentivize growth.

The first sustainability project on the Hedera network using Venly's tools is DOVU , a tokenized data economy for DeFi carbon offsetting. DOVU uses Venly's wallet and mints NFTs using Venly's NFT tools. Upcoming projects include theatre NFT platform Third Act , music NFT platform Mynt , as well as a gaming platform.

"With the Venly launch on the Hedera network, the HBAR Foundation is taking an important step toward fulfilling its mission of easing friction for developers to build new and innovative applications on the network," said Shayne Higdon, CEO and Executive Director of the HBAR Foundation. "This integration aligns well with the growing sustainability economy on the Hedera network."

As a 3rd generation proof-of-stake public distributed ledger, Hedera offers 10,000 transactions per second, near real-time settlement, and low fees and bandwidth consumption. The Hedera Governing Council is led by global institutions and designed to be completely decentralized. Launched in 2018, the public network has processed over 1.75 billion transactions generated by real-world applications and has over 410k accounts. Built around a core pillar of environmental sustainability, the Hedera network has achieved carbon neutrality and its Governing Council is committed to carbon negative network operations.

"We're excited to add support for the Hedera network. Our blockchain agnostic products have been around since 2018, and I must say that Hedera is a one of its kind network with a great long-term vision and we're very confident that many future projects will be built on the Hedera hashgraph technology," said Tim Dierckxsens, CEO and co-founder of Venly. "Therefore it was a no-brainer when making the decision to add support for Hedera."

About the HBAR Foundation

Founded in 2021, the HBAR Foundation fuels the development of the Hedera ecosystem by providing grants and other resources to developers, startups and organizations that seek to launch decentralized applications in DeFi, NFTs, CBDCs, ESGs, gaming and other sectors. In addition to providing funding through a streamlined grant process, the HBAR Foundation acts as an integrated force multiplier through expert support across technical, marketing, business development and other operational functions that are required to scale. For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org/ or follow the Foundation on twitter @HBAR_foundation.

About Venly (previously Arkane Network)

Venly is a blockchain technology provider. It offers users of blockchain projects digital wallets to store assets with a native solution that also works on mobile devices. Venly also recently launched the Venly Market as the first-ever peer-to-peer and blockchain agnostic NFT marketplace.‍And with Venly's NFT-tools, blockchain games, projects, and decentralized applications can tap into an entirely new revenue stream without having experience in blockchain engineering or a complex regulatory framework.

