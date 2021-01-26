Vensik Electronics Co., Ltd. Selects Epicor ERP to Streamline Processes

Timely and transparent data analysis solution helps to increase production efficiency and reduce labour costs

TAIPEI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced that Taiwan's Vensik Electronics Co., Ltd. has chosen to implement Epicor ERP, the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, to help improve its operations by increasing production efficiency and reducing labour costs.

Founded in 1978 as a producer of plastic bags, Vensik is now a leading manufacturer of high-quality connectors, cable assemblies, and electronic automotive components based in Taiwan. Its products are exported to the US, Europe, China, South America, and other markets around the world. The Vensik family also includes two other subsidiaries in Taiwan. Aiming to capitalise on the increasing popularity of electric vehicles globally in recent years, the company has been expanding its automotive connector production lines. Its customers include major players like GM, VW Group, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Ford, and Honda.

Prior to using Epicor, Vensik had been using a local ERP system which was designed primarily for small enterprises. It was unable to provide comprehensive and accurate data visualization analysis the company needed as its operations expanded. The system also failed to deliver up-to-date information in a timely manner, leading to miscommunications when following up on orders. Furthermore, using Excel to handle its complicated documentation process was largely inefficient. Finally, Vensik decided to completely replace its existing ERP system with a new solution that would resolve all these issues and help it better handle future development challenges.

Dean Chueh, Executive Assistant to the General Manager, Vensik said, "The search for a new ERP system began with a few reputable local and international providers. During the review process, we learned that the Epicor ERP best suits the manufacturing industry. Its high level of flexibility and powerful features enable us to stay up-to-date with our operations. By having this real time information allows for deeper analysis – providing actionable insights for the business. Epicor ERP is clearly identified as the system that best meets our current and future needs."

Howard Chueh, Executive Assistant to the President at Vensik added that they will be working closely with Epicor to increase the company's production efficiency, while adding capability for more accurate data analysis. This will provide greater insight into its overall costs control. Vensik also plans to introduce the Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) solution in the near future, to further automate its business processes.

Epicor has already laid out an implementation timetable for Vensik, with plans for the new ERP system to go live mid next year. Epicor will provide relevant training and installation of the system's hardware, as well as work to re-establish the enterprise processes. This will allow Vensik to better integrate the operations with its subsidiaries and streamline workflow.

"With over 40 years of experience, we pride ourselves on our extensive knowledge when it comes to building ERP systems for the precise needs of businesses involved in the manufacturing industry. Our highly flexible and scalable solutions are designed to help manufacturers meet their development goals and in turn drive business growth. We look forward to supporting Vensik with its continued growth in the region and wider afield," said Vincent Tang, regional vice president, Asia, for Epicor.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation.

Related Links :

http://www.epicor.com