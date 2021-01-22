SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that its action-packed PvP game Shadow Arena will now have a new version of their Hero - Venslar. The all-new Venslar will make players more strategic by supporting their allies while attacking enemies.



Venslar Returns to Shadow Arena with Enhanced Team Support Ability

The original Venslar, who was an offensive Hero, has been reborn as a Support, one of three Hero types in Shadow Arena. Her new skillset will enable players to increase DP of themselves as well as allies, recover allies' HP, and increase Attack Speed and Movement Speed.

The unique characteristic of the original Venslar, which is to switch between attack and defense stances, is maintained. Venslar can block attacks from enemies while supporting her allies and chase down the opponents to make quick attacks. Thanks to these abilities, players can become more strategic when it comes to fighting in a team-based battle.

In addition, the Item Preset feature has been updated to increase player convenience. Players can now purchase a desired item immediately using a shortkey without visiting the in-game shop.

About Shadow Arena

Shadow Arena is Pearl Abyss' action-packed PvP game that is currently available in Early Access on Steam. Based on the world of Black Desert, Shadow Arena features fierce battles in which 4 teams of 3 players each compete to become the ultimate victor on the battlefield. Players can choose from a variety of Heroes, each with their own unique fighting style. To climb to the top of the pack, players must slay monsters to gain buffs and collect tokens, which they can use to buy their gear. Impeccable skill execution and well-timed evasive maneuvers are also critical in securing victory.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert. Pearl Abyss services the Black Desert IP across all platforms and its action-packed PvP Shadow Arena on Early Access on Steam. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine and is poised to grow its overseas market. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

