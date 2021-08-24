Venture One Realty Named Top Real Estate Company Connecticut by The Contractor Pros for 2021

Venture One Realty, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle real estate company, has been named the top real estate company in CT by The Contractor Pros for 2021.

—

South Windsor CT – Venture One Realty, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle real estate company, has been named the top real estate company in CT by The Contractor Pros for 2021.

The award was given out based on services offered and customer reviews, Venture One Realty has been celebrating a record-setting year, with sales volume up nearly 100% year over year.

"Not only does this company continue to grow but customers also continue to get educated and know that this is no hoax. Customers can get the same great full service, with Venture One Realty, as any other real estate firm, but instead put thousands of dollars back in the bank. ," said Mike Zubretsky CEO and Founder of Venture One Realty. " Venture One Realty continues to grow month over month because of consumer education and also Venture One Realty’s aggressive marketing, great service and follow through."

Venture One Realty has a team of agents and support staff in in its office in South Windsor Office to assist its clients in their real estate needs and transactions.

If you've paid attention to the housing market at all over the last year, you know that it's red hot and Connecticut is one of the hottest markets in the country right now. Why? Many professionals are fleeing the big cities for smaller and safer suburban neighborhoods which Connecticut has a plethora of.

However, new information from the Greater Hartford Association of REALTORS illustrates the problem - prices are up, but inventory is down. When you compare July 2020 with July 2021, the median price jumped 15.8% from $285,000, then to $330,000 now, and over that same time period, inventory dropped more than 30%. This has caused bottleneck in the market.

So why is the state of the market important to consumers and one percent listings? The hotter the market the more commission will have to paid to the real estate agent when the sale is complete. With today’s market, that could be a fortune. However, if you list your home with Venture One Realty, a 1 percent listing real estate agent company in Connecticut, thousands of dollars will be saved.

About Venture

Venture One Realty has recognized that Connecticut Homeowners need and want a way to keep more hard-earned equity when selling their home. Customers save thousands of dollars without sacrificing the services that are critical to maximizing the sale price of their home. Venture One Realty offers all the same MLS exposure, marketing tools, technology, quality of service, expertise, and personal attention as the other real estate companies but without the costly real estate commission. You pay only 1%. It’s no scam or hoax. When Venture One Realty represents the sale of a real estate transaction there are no ridiculous commissions or exaggerated fees.

Venture One Realty is a full-service real estate agency that will manage the entire home selling process from listing to closing. Customers get everything from a traditional real estate sale but with the added benefit of working with a technology-enabled and customer-focused team of agents. Our results speak for themselves. When searching for real estate agent near me, one percent lists, list with clever or full service real estate agent click on the company that will make the sale or purchase seamless while putting more money back in the bank, click on Venture One Realty.

Contact Info:

Name: Steven Michaels

Email: Send Email

Organization: Venture One Realty

Address: 225 Oakland Rd Suite 202, South Windsor, CT 06074

Phone: (860) 644-7898

Website: https://ventureonerealtyllc.com/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr7JdmNi_L4

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/venture-one-realty-named-top-real-estate-company-connecticut-by-the-contractor-pros-for-2021/89042955

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89042955