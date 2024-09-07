TO Ventures Closes First Fund with Investment in Liquid Death

—

TO Ventures is excited to announce the successful closing of its first fund, securing $300,000 in capital to invest in Liquid Death, one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the world. This investment makes Thomas Owen, the Managing Partner of TO Ventures, the youngest investor in Liquid Death.

Strategic Investment in a Disruptive Brand

Liquid Death has quickly disrupted the beverage industry with its unique branding, commitment to sustainability, and rapid growth. TO Ventures’ investment comes at a pivotal moment as Liquid Death prepares for further market expansion and an anticipated IPO.

Thomas Owen: A Visionary Young Investor

Thomas Owen has achieved a significant milestone as the youngest investor in Liquid Death. His leadership at TO Ventures has been marked by a forward-thinking approach to venture capital, focusing on investments in innovative companies that align with current market trends.

“I am incredibly proud to have closed our first fund with an investment in Liquid Death,” said Thomas Owen. “This company represents the future of consumer brands, combining sustainability with a powerful message that resonates with today’s consumers. We’re excited to be a part of their continued success.”

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death is not just a beverage brand; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Committed to sustainability, Liquid Death offers a bold lineup of mountain water products, including still and sparkling water, flavored sparkling water, and iced tea varieties, all packaged in recyclable aluminum cans. The brand has quickly become a leader in the environmentally conscious beverage market, leveraging its boundary-pushing marketing to build a massive, loyal following. With millions of engaged followers across social media platforms, Liquid Death has cultivated a community that shares its passion for sustainability and humor.

By combining edgy branding with a genuine commitment to reducing plastic waste, Liquid Death has redefined what it means to be a beverage brand in today’s market, resonating deeply with eco-conscious consumers and trendsetters alike.

About TO Ventures

TO Ventures is a Dallas-based venture capital firm founded by Thomas Owen, focusing on early-stage investments in high-growth sectors, including technology, entertainment, and consumer goods. The firm’s mission is to identify and support innovative companies that have the potential to disrupt industries and deliver strong returns to investors. With a commitment to driving change and fostering innovation, TO Ventures seeks to empower visionary entrepreneurs and create long-lasting impact across industries.



