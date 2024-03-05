Vera Clinic, Turkey became the sponsor of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club. It was announced that the partnership will reflect both parties' shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

Vera Clinic, Turkey became the sponsor of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club. It was announced that the partnership will reflect both parties' shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

Vera Clinic, foremost provider of hair transplant in Turkey services, announced a strategic partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, becoming a key sponsor alongside prestigious global brands like American Express, Nike, and Snickers UK for the remainder of the season and next. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation and excellence by both parties.

Kazım Sipahi, Chairman at Vera Clinic shared, “We are thrilled to join forces with Brighton & Hove Albion, a club that embodies our core values of teamwork, excellence, and dedication. Together, we aim to make a significant impact, boosting confidence, happiness, and satisfaction among fans and those considering aesthetic surgery.”

Recognised for Expertise, Innovative Techniques, and Treatments

Vera Clinic is considered a leader in hair transplant in Istanbul and its industry globally for its use of advanced technologies and methods in hair transplant and skin treatments, delivering exceptional results for those seeking cosmetic enhancements. The clinic’s leadership in healthcare innovation is reinforced by its recognition as the ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ and high satisfaction rates among a global patient base.

The clinic offers innovative treatments like Sapphire FUE, Stem Cell therapy, OxyCure treatment, and DHI methods, featuring a broad range of services and commitment to the latest in hair transplant and skincare advancements. Vera Clinic also places a strong emphasis on comprehensive aftercare support, ensuring patients receive the guidance and care needed for optimal recovery and results post-treatment.

Benefits to Brighton fans and beyond

Brighton & Hove Albion fans will benefit from access to Vera Clinic’s advanced treatments, adding significant value to their experience with the club by extending opportunities for health and wellness beyond the football field.

Russ Wood, Head of Commercial at Brighton & Hove Albion, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Partnering with Vera Clinic, a globally recognized brand, for this and the next season is a source of great pride. We look forward to the positive outcomes this partnership will bring to our club and its supporters.”

Vera Clinic’s commitment to excellence was acknowledged by ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ at the European Awards in Medicine in 2021. In the past 10 years, the clinic’s team of over 150 dedicated and expert healthcare professionals, have positively impacted the lives of more than 30,000 patients from 84 countries. Vera Clinic offers free online consultation that can be booked at https://www.veraclinic.net.

About Vera Clinic

Vera Clinic, established in 2013 in İstanbul, Turkey, specializes in advanced hair transplant and skin treatments. The clinic has gained recognition for its use of sophisticated technologies and methods, such as Sapphire FUE, Stem Cell therapy, OxyCure treatment, and DHI techniques, aimed at improving cosmetic outcomes for patients. Its team of over 150 healthcare professionals has successfully served more than 30,000 patients from 84 countries, emphasizing the clinic’s focus on high-quality patient care and effective aftercare support. This commitment to excellence was acknowledged when Vera Clinic was awarded the title of ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ at the European Awards in Medicine in 2021. The clinic’s approach to hair transplant and skin treatments, prioritizing minimal scarring and natural-looking results, underscores the importance of its services in enhancing patients’ appearance and confidence.

About Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club

Established in 1901 and nicknamed the "Seagulls" or "Albion," Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, is an English professional football club from Brighton and Hove. Brighton play in the Premier League, the highest level of the English football league system. The club’s home is Falmer Stadium, located in Falmer, northeast of Brighton, and can host 31,876 spectators. Sponsored by American Express, Nike and Snickers UK, Brighton achieved their highest ever Premier League finish in the 2022–23 season, in sixth place, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League for the first time.

