Verda Organics Launches Perioud, an Organic Herbal Supplement with Spearmint Leaf and Ginger Root

Verda Organics is proud to announce the launch of Perioud, an organic herbal supplement carefully crafted to enhance holistic wellness. This innovative spearmint supplement is formulated based on scientific research into the core ingredients to ensure it offers a variety of benefits and improves well-being from within.

Perioud harnesses the power of two hero organic herbs known for their hormone-balancing properties – organic spearmint leaf and ginger root. Spearmint has long been used in various ways for its variety of benefits. From spearmint hormones to spearmint tea for acne, the organic herb boasts natural balancing properties. Believed to have anti-androgenic properties, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, and rich in antioxidants, the organic herb shines as the hero ingredient of Perioud. On the other hand, ginger root, a well-known anti-inflammatory herb, adds a gentle touch to the formula, soothing discomfort and supporting overall well-being.

Combined, these organic herbs create Perioud, a dietary supplement that combines organic spearmint leaf powder and ginger root powder into one convenient capsule that caters to women's health and wellness needs. The organic herbal supplement reflects Verda Organics' commitment to providing organic solutions that are convenient and beneficial. Moreover, these spearmint capsules promote overall hormonal wellness, nurture healthy skin, and contain anti-inflammatory properties.

Born out of the founder's struggle with hormonal acne, Perioud stands as a comprehensive, holistic solution during hormonal fluctuations. Angelina, the founder and CEO of Verda Organics, explains that discovering the spearmint and ginger root combination was an incredible breakthrough, especially since much of the health and wellness market is crowded with synthetic products. "After spending years battling chronic illness with negative experiences from Western medicine, I embarked on a personal quest to find solutions that would work for me. My wellness journey began with a relentless focus – to find a more holistic approach to help support my chronic symptoms. I had no idea what to expect, but over time, I realized the therapeutic power of herbs and nature and felt relief in my own body for the first time, and this became my daily routine. I founded Verda Organics to support other women seeking holistic remedies to incorporate into their daily routine."

Verda Organics' innovative and disruptive approach is rooted in the belief that nature has always been the greatest healer. The woman-owned brand is dedicated to purity and authenticity, which ensures that its herbal supplements provide a clean, plant-based approach to wellness. The brand also stands by the founder's long-standing commitment to transparency, meaning all ingredients are traceable.

"When I founded Verda Organics, I tasked myself with the ambitious goal of ensuring that women everywhere can feel relief in their bodies through my products. That is why I am proud to introduce Perioud to help women manage conditions resulting from hormonal imbalances, like PCOS, and also take care of all skins affected by these hormonal fluctuations," said Angelina.

Perioud empowers women to take charge of their well-being and is designed as an everyday dietary supplement. The organic herbal supplement is available online on Verda Organics' website.



