Verdant Mountains and Blue Seas: Beautiful Dalian and Its Charming Bay

DALIAN, China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

"Dalian has metropolitan style and well-protected ecosystem."Sylvester Benjamin an optical expert who comes from France is now living in Dalian. He likes being close to the nature with his two sons.He says Dalian can meet such a requirement.



The graph of Xinghai Bay

Dalian's southern coastal area, starting from Bangchui Island in the east and ending at Lianhua Mountain in the west, is where visitors may see lively sika deer with antlers. Dalian's sika deer have prospered from the earliest several heads that escaped from their feeders. The number of deer has increased from less than 40 to over 200 in the last ten years and they meet the biologists' common standards to be identified as wildlife. Volunteers have established six sites for deer watching along the journey from Baiyun Mountain to Lianhua Mountain. In addition to offering feed, volunteers also patrol mountains regularly to help injured sika deer. Thus, the region has become a popular attraction, with residents and tourists coming for the sika deer every day.

In 2021, the weather was fine for 321 days and the number of days with good weather has exceeded 300 days for five consecutive years. The PM 2.5 of Dalian reduced to 28 μg per cubic meter, helping the city enter the top 20 for low PM 2.5 for the first time and also hitting a record high in the history of Dalian. The city carried out water resource, ecological, and environmental improvement measures, ensuring eight rivers in Dalian pass the 13 national assessments for water sections every month. 92.3 percent of the water has been assessed as good quality, with the number reaching more than 98 percent in offshore areas.

In the past ten years, it has succeeded in creating an ecological civilization with complete systems and coordinated economic, social, and ecological development. Therefore, the past decade also witnessed how people attained the strongest-ever sense of happiness, gain, and security while enjoying the achievements of ecological protection. For the residents of Dalian, these are all reflected in idyllic, verdant mountains, blue seas, a clear sky, and beautiful bays.