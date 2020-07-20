Verisk Launches Life Risk Navigator Software Platform

Verisk Launches Life Risk Navigator Software PlatformLeading-edge life risk modeling suite now available in Life Risk Navigator GlobeNewswireJuly 20, 2020

Jersey City, NJ, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced the release of Life Risk NavigatorTM, an innovative, cloud-based stochastic risk modeling platform that offers in-depth portfolio analytics which can enhance risk selection, quantify changes in mortality rate, improve hedging strategies, and drive better financial decision-making. The cutting-edge analytics provided by Life Risk Navigator are driven by Verisk’s Life Risk Models, a comprehensive set of probabilistic risk models that simulate mortality trends, causes of death, and excess mortality events at a granular level.

“As the life insurance industry undergoes a digital transformation, the demand for modern analytics platforms has grown significantly,” said Maroun Mourad, president, global underwriting at Verisk. “Life Risk Navigator brings together a robust modeling suite and allows organizations to streamline their pricing, ERM, and portfolio optimization workflows into a single platform.”

The web-based Life Risk Navigator was built to consider the workflows of life insurers, annuity providers, and reinsurers. It enables insights across a full probability distribution of risk, capturing uncertainty and offering insight into correlations between policies and portfolios. This full range of tail risk metrics enables portfolio benchmarking, optimization, and Solvency II modeling. By capturing trend risk at an individual level, regardless of the granularity of data inputs, the platform diminishes adverse selection and can enhance profitability through greater pricing precision.

Verisk’s Life Risk Models are now available in the Life Risk Navigator platform. The comprehensive set of models allow users to access targeted analytics in a single tool to make efficient risk selections. The Mortality Projection Model, part of the risk model set, provides mortality assessments categorized by age, sex, and cause of death.

The model simulates causes of death for each age and sex specifically, considering socioeconomic and related risk factors and accounting for medical advancements and changing lifestyles informed by peer-reviewed epidemiological studies and statistics from relevant ministries and departments of health. Changes in mortality risk based on associated biomedical factors are explicitly modeled—such as smoking status, diabetes, body mass index—incorporating not just the overall trends in mortality, but the weighted contribution of each risk factor to potential mortality improvement for each cause of death over time.

“Backed by AIR Worldwide, a trusted leader in risk modeling and analytics, our Life Risk Models go beyond traditional actuarial methods to explicitly capture dynamic mortality and morbidity risk associated with changing habits and lifestyles, as well as excess mortality events,” continued Mourad. “By incorporating this detailed understanding of the drivers of mortality risk and possible trends over a policy’s lifecycle, life insurers and annuity providers can make better risk management decisions that align with strategic goals.”

To support life insurers across the policy life cycle, Verisk has developed a suite of solutions that apply advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning to existing and emerging data sources. The solutions are designed to transform current workflows in life insurance underwriting, life and pension analytics, claim insights, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling. To learn more about Verisk’s life insurance solutions, visit verisk.com/life.

About Verisk Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

About AIR WorldwideAIR Worldwide (AIR) provides risk modeling solutions that make individuals, businesses, and society more resilient to extreme events. In 1987, AIR Worldwide founded the catastrophe modeling industry and today models the risk from natural catastrophes, terrorism, pandemics, casualty catastrophes, and cyber incidents. Insurance, reinsurance, financial, corporate, and government clients rely on AIR’s advanced science, software, and consulting services for catastrophe risk management, insurance-linked securities, longevity modeling, site-specific engineering analyses, and agricultural risk management. AIR Worldwide, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.air-worldwide.com. For more information about Verisk, a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services, please visit www.verisk.com.

###

For more information, contact:Kevin LongAIR Worldwide+1-617-267-6645klong@air-worldwide.com