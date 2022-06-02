Verisk Names Maroun Mourad President of Claims Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced that Maroun Mourad will succeed Rich Della Rocca as President, Claims Solutions, upon his retirement, effective July 1, 2022.



“We have a deep and talented bench of executives at Verisk, and Maroun was selected from a strong group of diverse internal candidates,” said Mark Anquillare, Verisk president and COO. “Maroun’s entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centricity will undoubtedly prove valuable in revolutionizing the claims function in support of our customers and for the benefit of the industry.”

Mourad joined Verisk as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lines, in 2015. He quickly advanced to President, ISO Commercial Lines, in 2017 and President, Global Underwriting, in 2020. When Verisk established its new Life & Growth Markets division in Underwriting, Mourad was a natural choice for its president. In just a few years, Mourad has built a world-class management team and solidified Verisk’s position in the UK general insurance and life, health and travel markets through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. In addition, the innovation of Verisk’s commercial underwriting team has driven greater customer results under his leadership.

“I couldn’t be more excited to lead our claims organization into the future, building on a rock-solid foundation across our teams, businesses and geographies,” Mourad said. “The claims function is the ultimate customer-facing unit for any insurer. I look forward to exploring ways to further support our customers. One way we’ll do this is by increasing our focus on holistic solutions across process automation, technology and analytics to support this most important function.”

Della Rocca is retiring from Verisk after 27 years with the company, having served the past two as president of claims.

“Rich helped to build an integrated and increasingly global claims business with solutions for claims fraud detection, property estimating, auto and casualty solutions – with proprietary data and innovative technologies as the foundation,” Anquillare said. “We are grateful for his many contributions and leadership over the years, and we wish him all the best in this next exciting chapter of his life.”

Mourad’s biography can be found here .

