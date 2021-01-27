Veritas Adds Scale-out Functionality to Deliver Industry's Most Extensive Customer Choice on a Unified Platform

NetBackup™ 9: Any cloud, any data source, any workload and -- beginning today -- any architecture

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection, availability and insights, today announced the launch of Veritas NetBackup™ 9. NetBackup 9 delivers significant new features to provide customers with additional choices for deployment across edge, core and cloud, while increasing operational simplicity.

NetBackup 9 has been designed to answer the needs of customers operating demanding multi-cloud data centres with heterogenous environments that require a data protection platform without compromise. With NetBackup 9, Veritas now adds Flex Scale, offering customers a scale-out deployment option based on Veritas' validated reference design. This new architecture provides a hyperconverged approach to data protection that delivers cloud-like simplicity and scalability in an on-premises data centre. With NetBackup Flex Scale, businesses no longer need to forecast capacity needs and provision in anticipation of future growth. Instead, they are able to simply add more nodes as required. By empowering enterprises to extend their standardisation on Veritas to include scale-out, customers can be freed from the management complexity associated with disparate point solutions for data protection.

Andy Ng, Vice President, Managing Director of Asia South and Pacific region at Veritas Technologies, said: "The global pandemic has put business resiliency at test and accelerated digital transformation. As enterprises look to enhance service delivery and reduce costs, they need to keep pace with evolving data protection challenges. The best strategy for businesses that want to embrace hyperconverged architectures is to standardise on a single data protection platform. Veritas NetBackup 9 with Flex Scale gives customers freedom of choice with the most flexible deployment models in the industry today by empowering them to protect over 800 workloads in a scale-out, scale-up, or cloud storage model."

NetBackup 9 Delivers Scale-out Architecture with Flex Scale

NetBackup 9 is already available in more flexible deployment modes than is offered by any player in the industry. With the inclusion of its new scale-out hyperconverged mode, Veritas continues to expand customer choice while reducing complexity, cost and risk. NetBackup software-defined deployment modes now include:

NetBackup -- in the cloud, on Build-Your-Own Server (BYOS), purpose-built appliances and virtual appliances

NetBackup Flex -- secure, multitenant containerized deployment

NetBackup Flex Scale -- a software-defined, automated, hyperconverged solution for next-generation data centers

Franklin Jaya, IT Platform Architecture Manager, Banco Pichincha, said: "We have long depended on NetBackup to keep our critical data protected. I'm excited about having a scale-out option in the industry leading backup and recovery solution."

NetBackup 9 Delivers Operational Simplicity

The launch of NetBackup 9 further reinforces Veritas' focus on abstracting the complexity of enterprise IT. NetBackup streamlines management of the most dynamic environments through orchestrated automation of discovery, protection, and recovery. This latest release adds:

Advanced, policy-driven automation to manage all aspects of deployment, provisioning, scaling, load-balancing, cloud integration and recovery operations.

Auto discovery of workloads to accelerate time-to-value for data protection services, eliminate gaps in protection and reduce risk.

API-first focus that expands and deepens integrations into enterprises existing toolchains and cloud-based workflows.

Simplified enterprise data protection for mission-critical OpenStack environments.

Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President at IDC, said: "Enterprises are looking to modernise their data centre operations through private and hybrid clouds, and this extends to scale-out architectural approaches. NetBackup 9 is designed to help customers standardise data protection across their environment, implementing operational simplicity regardless of workload, cloud or deployment model. With Veritas' heritage of providing enterprise-class data protection, enterprises can now consume software-defined NetBackup in the cloud, as BYOS and purpose-built appliances, and now in a new, hyperconverged scale-out deployment mode -- giving customers the breadth of diverse workload coverage -- all from a single platform."

NetBackup 9 also includes new features to simplify enterprise data protection for mission-critical OpenStack environments. Utilizing OpenStack native APIs, NetBackup 9 delivers seamless integration, multi-tenant controls, and intuitive self-service management. In addition to offering scalability and performance benefits, NetBackup 9 can dramatically reduce costs and the burden of administrative management while ensuring high-performance backup and recovery operations for OpenStack, both on-premise and in public clouds.

With today's launch, Veritas builds on the position of NetBackup as the market-leading and most flexible data protection solution available, to offer even more choice. NetBackup solutions secure data protection, eliminate silos, reduce risk to ransomware attacks, help ensure compliance and governance requirements are met, and maximise ROI.

Phillip Cutrone, Vice President and General Manager of Service Providers, OEM and Major Accounts at HPE, said, "Organisations worldwide turn to HPE for high-performing, versatile and secure technology to optimise solutions for their customers. In our latest collaboration with Veritas, we jointly developed for the first time a certified, Veritas-branded solution for NetBackup Flex Scale by combining HPE ProLiant servers with Veritas' hyperconverged, scale-out backup and recovery software. The new development enables Veritas to provide customers with high performance, world-class reliability, and global support. We look forward to collaborating with Veritas and their channel partners to deliver this exciting new solution."

NetBackup 9 is available now. For additional information about today's announcements, please join the Veritas Conquer Every Cloud virtual conference on February 17 - 18.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection, availability and insights. Over 80,000 customers -- including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500 -- rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo and NetBackup are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Related Links :

http://www.veritas.com