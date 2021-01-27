Veritas Extends Cloud Capabilities Across Its Platform

Acquires HubStor to expand enterprise SaaS data protection in the cloud

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a global leader in data protection, availability and insights, is today announcing major updates to its Enterprise Data Services Platform to provide customers with a single platform for all of their cloud environment use cases. Today's advancements include the acquisition of HubStor to enable powerful enterprise Backup as a Service capabilities. Veritas is also launching NetBackup™ 9 with significant new features that simplify operations and provide customers with flexibility and choice for deployment across edge, core and cloud.

Greg Hughes, CEO of Veritas, said: "Today, more enterprises than ever rely on cloud services such as Microsoft 365, Slack and Box. But too few companies realise that they are responsible for implementing their own data protection policies for SaaS applications. Adding HubStor to the Veritas portfolio allows customers to protect all their data, now including SaaS data, from a single platform, whether in the cloud, in the data centre or at the edge."

With today's announcements, Veritas is further cementing its position as the leader in data protection, availability and insights across the multi-cloud. Its Enterprise Data Services Platform supports over 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms.

Acquisition of HubStor

The acquisition of HubStor enables expanded protection for a variety of SaaS-based applications, including Microsoft 365, Slack, Box and Google Workspace. HubStor is built on a modern API-first architecture that provides a clear path for integration with the unified Enterprise Data Services Platform to simplify operations and reduce risk as part of a holistic data protection strategy.

HubStor has been developed to overcome some of the biggest barriers to cloud data protection faced by enterprises. It is designed from the ground up to meet the high performance and scalability demands needed to protect, manage and restore enterprise data sets. The integration of HubStor technology into the Veritas portfolio will provide customers with a SaaS backup solution that lets them:

Customise and tailor configurations to a highly granular level - even down to individual items.

Recover data through a simplified self-service portal for end-users.

Comply with data sovereignty requirements with access to data centre locations globally.

Discover insights on their backup environment through dashboards and reporting.

HubStor's technology harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure, giving customers access to the Azure platform's global footprint for data sovereignty and replication needs, the ability to leverage other Azure services, and the option to use their own Azure subscription.

Chris Barry, Vice President, WW Enterprise Commercial & Strategy, Microsoft, said: "Veritas has long partnered with Microsoft to help customers manage and protect their most important data in the cloud. HubStor's acquisition and integration with Veritas takes full advantage of a SaaS solution built on the Azure platform and delivers a backup as a service solution to customers across the globe that benefits from the scale, security, reliability and flexibility that Azure provides."

Michelle Bailey, Group Vice President, General Manager and IDC Research Fellow, said: "Businesses everywhere are embracing a multi-cloud strategy, which includes a greater reliance on SaaS-based services. Enterprises are becoming increasingly aware that while hybrid-cloud architectures can deliver huge benefits, they can also introduce complexity and risk if they're not properly protected. We are already starting to see the consequences of ransomware attacks or compliance breaches where there is a gap in a transforming cloud environment and insufficient protection, availability or analytics. A standardised, consistent architecture across the data estate is critical to simplify operations and lower overall business risk.

For additional information about today's announcements, please join the Veritas Conquer Every Cloud virtual conference on February 17 - 18.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection, availability and insights. Over 80,000 customers - including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500 - rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo and NetBackup are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.