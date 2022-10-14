Veritas Invests in Cloud-Focused Team for International Region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas, a leader in multi-cloud data management, has announced a significant investment in its go-to-market strategy across its International Region, with the appointment of a new cloud-specialist team focused on Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Pacific. Lead by Mark Shephard, International Cloud Sales Leader, and Paul Hollebon, International Cloud Pre-sales Leader, the team of sales and technical-sales specialists will support Veritas' new and existing customers as they look to expand their data management provision across new and complex cloud environments and move to Autonomous Data Management.



Andy Ng (Vice President and Managing Director for Asia South and Pacific Region, Veritas)

The new team will include Vic Ciencia and Abhishek Saxena who will be responsible for driving cloud-based activity for Veritas in the Asia South and Pacific region.

Andy Ng, Vice President and Managing Director for Asia South and Pacific Region at Veritas, said: "The current hybrid working model has been made possible with the adoption of cloud services and use of cloud collaboration tools. However, businesses are playing catch-up with the post-pandemic work practices to manage the soaring volumes of data created across different cloud storage locations. The additional support provided by the new cloud-specialist team would help our customers and partners across the Asia South and Pacific region to optimise cloud footprint and costs, and keep data safe from threats such as ransomware."

Mark Shephard, International Cloud Sales Leader at Veritas, said: "Organisations everywhere have accelerated their adoption of cloud-based collaboration solutions, doubling down on multi-cloud initiatives to meet immediate business demands. This has paved the way for complex hybrid infrastructures that delivered on accessibility, flexibility and scalability but has introduced governance challenges and ballooning costs as data becomes increasingly siloed across environments. Our new cloud-specialist team is here to help Veritas customers address those challenges with a diversity of insights in addressing data management challenges from edge to core to cloud."

Shephard's own experience is built on 25 years as a leader in the IT sector, driving success at companies such as Zscaler, Symantec and Barclays. His most recent role before joining Veritas was at Amazon Web Services, where he led an international team of 40 to support global customers. A Veritas employee earlier in his career, Shephard returns to the company having augmented his significant data management prowess with ten years of cloud experience.





Paul Hollebon, International Cloud Pre-sales Leader at Veritas, said: "Veritas is committed to the path of freeing our customers from the operational burden of data management. Autonomous Data Management, powered by the cloud, will bring value to existing and new customers looking to complement their internal teams' routines with technology that provides an autonomous approach to data protection, secondary data management and archiving across the multi-cloud data estate. Providing coherent technical guidance aligned to a customer's cloud vision is what this team is here to do."

Hollebon joins Veritas from Commvault, where he led the EMEA Field Advisory Services Team, an international group of specialists that provided advanced technical presales support for Commvault's largest and most strategic customers in some 20+ countries.

With 20 years' experience in the IT industry, Hollebon has also led pre-sales and specialist teams at Dell EMC in the Netherlands, enabling a breadth of digital transformation initiatives across data management, virtualisation and infrastructure solutions.

The Veritas cloud-specialist team is in place today and supporting customers and partners across the region.

