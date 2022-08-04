Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 17th Time

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies , a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 17th time.1 Veritas believes this recognition further validates the company's investment and commitment to delivering a rapid pace of innovation and the most advanced solutions to protect and recover the critical data of the world's largest enterprises.

Enterprises are facing the unparalleled challenge of managing unprecedented data growth across increasingly complex multi-cloud environments, leading to larger attack surfaces and increasing ransomware threats – one of the biggest business risks today. Veritas is uniquely positioned to address this challenge.

Veritas continues to drive innovation as it executes on its vision for delivering Autonomous Data Management, where data is protected invisibly and automatically without sacrificing human oversight. NetBackup 10 is the industry's first cloud-optimized, highly scalable data protection solution that uses AI and automation, enabling IT to shift its focus from day-to-day business operations to driving transformation. Benefits of the solution include:

Automated operations: Dynamic cloud autoscaling, intelligent cloud policies, and AI-based anomaly detection help to maximize efficiency and security with minimal oversight.

Cloud-native architecture: Veritas' rearchitected NetBackup technology stack integrates new Cloud Scale Technology to provide a unified, cloud-optimized, secure experience across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It combines cloud-native snapshots with elastic deduplication and lifecycle management capabilities to significantly reduce total cost of ownership.

Cybersecurity: NetBackup delivers a multi-layered approach to security providing unparalleled ransomware resiliency in the face of an attack, including immutable storage, malware scanning and automated, orchestrated recovery with a single click.

Flexibility: NetBackup provides multiple deployment options for customers delivering the flexibility to choose the ideal solution for their unique requirements and use cases. Options include software only, appliances and SaaS solutions.

Global reach: Veritas supports large enterprises on a global scale with a strong partner ecosystem, enabling an advanced customer experience across geographies.

Deepak Mohan, executive vice president of products at Veritas, said: "As enterprises continue to advance their multi-cloud strategies, it is now more important than ever that they deploy an Autonomous Data Management solution that automatically finds and protects data, no matter where it lives, all without human involvement to increase efficiency and reduce complexity. Veritas is continuously innovating and executing to transform the future of data management with autonomous, cloud-optimized solutions. We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions further corroborates our strategy and ongoing dedication to protecting our customers' critical data consistently and efficiently across any cloud at any scale."

A complimentary copy of the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report can be found here.

1 Previous titles include Magic Quadrant and Datacenter Backup and Recovery Solutions (2020-2019), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2011-2013), Enterprise Backup and Restore Magic Quadrant (2001, 2003-2005), Enterprise Backup Vendor Magic Quadrant (1999-2000). From 2005-2015, Veritas Technologies was known as Symantec.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, 28 July 2022.

