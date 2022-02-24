Veritas Transforms Future of Data Management with Autonomous, Multi-Cloud Optimized Solutions

Lays out strategy, unveils new technology and launches updates to flagship product

SINGAPORE, Feb 24, 2022 /PRNewwire/ – Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced the launch of new technology to enable its strategy around cloud- optimized Autonomous Data Management that will simplify the way businesses manage data and automate protection from threats, such as ransomware. At its Conquer Every Cloud 2022 event, Veritas laid out its plan for Autonomous Data Management, where NetBackup™ harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and hyper-automation to self-provision, self-optimize and self-heal in multi-cloud environments. This was immediately backed up by unveiling Veritas Cloud Scale Technology, a new generation of the industry-leading NetBackup architecture, modernized to operate at web-scale. This state-of-the-art technology will be available with the newest version of the company's flagship NetBackup software, which also launched today.

Greg Hughes, CEO of Veritas, said: "Accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption is delivering benefits to businesses around the world. However, a joint advisory from the US, UK and Australian security services, released this month, highlighted that hackers are increasing the impact of their ransomware attacks by targeting cloud services and data. Veritas is laying out its strategy for how we solve that challenge for our customers, starting with tools, available today, that will help to reduce cloud footprint and costs, keep data safe from ransomware and pave the way to Autonomous Data Management."

Veritas Cloud Scale Technology powering NetBackup will be the foundation that delivers this strategy. Cloud Scale Technology delivers a containerized, programmable and AI-powered microservices architecture which provides autonomous, unified data management services across any cloud. The benefits of Cloud Scale Technology are first realized through the launch of NetBackup 10, which leverages the technology to deliver lowered TCO, increased efficiency and improved security in multi-cloud environments.

Christophe Bertrand, practice director at ESG, said: "It's easy for organizations to end up with a patchwork of piecemeal data protection solutions in the cloud, where individual workloads and applications have been deployed by new functional decision makers and managed in silos. But, over time, these add up, creating a continually growing cost and management burden that quickly becomes unsustainable at scale. In order to avoid this, enterprises need a long-term solution that can help to reduce the footprint of their cloud backup and automate its management."

Veritas believes that it can solve the challenges of enterprises as they deal with the quantity and variety of workloads and data that they need to manage by automating workflows for data management. Veritas is planning for a future where its technology is able to autonomously provision, optimize and repair data management services, while empowering end users to enable self-service data protection and recovery, freeing up IT staff to focus on strategic and transformational activity.

Everton da Costa, IT manager at Prodesp, an IT company in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, said: "The number of different clouds, SaaS applications, platforms and tools we're using is growing rapidly, exposing our data across a broad and diverse landscape. Our IT team has to constantly anticipate and manually address the challenges this creates before they become financial and infrastructure burdens. The long-term solution cannot be to simply expand our environment, but to evolve our approach in an intelligent way so it autonomously adapts to our increasingly complex infrastructure needs. Veritas' vision for multi-cloud optimized data management aligns with our goals and will help us ensure that we are prepared for any challenges ahead."

Veritas' current and future focus on minimizing the cloud footprint of protection data is designed both to reduce costs and to control the environmental impact of data storage. Veritas' patented solutions for deduplicating data, as well as eliminating multi-cloud storage inefficiencies, enable businesses to manage the effects of enormous ongoing data growth, while protecting against threats.

