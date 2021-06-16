Veritas(TM) Extends Ransomware Protection for Kubernetes and Cloud Environments

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, the global leader in enterprise data protection, today announced updates to its Enterprise Data Services Platform to extend ransomware protection to every part of the enterprise. Veritas' flagship NetBackup™ solution now provides the most robust backup solution available on the market by delivering ransomware protection for containerized environments, immutability for Amazon S3, and integrated anomaly detection. Further enhancements include the launch of the NetBackup Flex 5350 appliance, which offers data immutability, doubles the performance of its closest competitor, and completes the upgraded Veritas family of ransomware-hardened data protection appliances.



Doug Matthews, VP of Product Management at Veritas, said: "With the increase in ransomware attacks targeting mission critical infrastructure like oil & gas, healthcare, telecommunications and beef & dairy, our newest NetBackup release represents a significant advancement in Veritas' leadership of backup and recovery solutions by further protecting customers against increasingly prevalent ransomware attacks, irrespective of where their data resides: cloud, containers or on-premises."

NetBackup delivers more resiliency against ransomware

Integrated AI/ML anomaly detection : Veritas is folding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-driven anomaly detection into NetBackup as an inclusive feature to alert backup admins of potential issues and ensure data is always recoverable.

: Veritas is folding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-driven anomaly detection into NetBackup as an inclusive feature to alert backup admins of potential issues and ensure data is always recoverable. New ransomware-hardened appliance: Veritas' new NetBackup Flex release delivers the industry's best ransomware protection, from the edge of the enterprise network to the core data center, and now includes the most complete family of hardened data protection appliances on the market today. The new Flex 5350 appliance, with 300% improved backup performance, delivers 40% lower total cost of ownership, twice the performance and twice the capacity of its closest competitor, making it the solution of choice for consolidating the most demanding core data center workloads.

Veritas' new NetBackup Flex release delivers the industry's best ransomware protection, from the edge of the enterprise network to the core data center, and now includes the most complete family of hardened data protection appliances on the market today. The new Flex 5350 appliance, with 300% improved backup performance, delivers 40% lower total cost of ownership, twice the performance and twice the capacity of its closest competitor, making it the solution of choice for consolidating the most demanding core data center workloads. CDP and NetBackup Instant Rollback for VMware : Veritas is now offering Continuous Data Protection and Instant Rollback capabilities enabling VMware users to quickly recover from ransomware and other events in minutes instead of hours.

: Veritas is now offering Continuous Data Protection and Instant Rollback capabilities enabling VMware users to quickly recover from ransomware and other events in minutes instead of hours. Multiple service level objectives : Starting with VMware but eventually expanding to any application, NetBackup now allows organizations to improve resilience from ransomware and other unplanned data loss events by defining and automatically executing multiple service level objectives, including the recovery technique (e.g., recover from backup, recovery from replication, etc.) and data, for each application.

: Starting with VMware but eventually expanding to any application, NetBackup now allows organizations to improve resilience from ransomware and other unplanned data loss events by defining and automatically executing multiple service level objectives, including the recovery technique (e.g., recover from backup, recovery from replication, etc.) and data, for each application. Immutable storage on Amazon S3: Veritas is extending Write Once Read Many (WORM) storage to AWS S3 cloud environments, enabling businesses to meet the most stringent compliance requirements while offering complete protection against ransomware.

NetBackup introduces fully integrated native protection for Kubernetes environments

Complete Kubernetes protection: NetBackup provides native protection across multiple Kubernetes distributions and layers including clusters, namespaces, custom resources and persistent volumes to ensure complete protection and flexible recovery options. Today, Veritas protects against ransomware from edge to core to cloud – and from traditional to virtualized to containerized environments.

NetBackup provides native protection across multiple Kubernetes distributions and layers including clusters, namespaces, custom resources and persistent volumes to ensure complete protection and flexible recovery options. Today, Veritas protects against ransomware from edge to core to cloud – and from traditional to virtualized to containerized environments. Unparalleled breadth of Kubernetes integration: NetBackup has an agnostic approach to container protection allowing users to quickly add support for multiple Kubernetes distributions in the future. Today, NetBackup supports Red Hat OpenShift, VMware Tanzu and Google Kubernetes Engine, with support for additional Kubernetes platform distributions to follow. No other provider is able to offer this breadth of support or extensive level of integration and data protection for Kubernetes.

Alessio Carmazzi, Senior Cloud Architect at Sorint.lab said "We are implementing Kubernetes more and more frequently with our customers. The new features of NetBackup makes protecting Kubernetes application data as simple as any other task, providing high-level protection to on prem and cloud workloads."

Pat Lee, VP Strategic & Emerging ISVs at VMware, said: "VMware is helping enterprises use containers and Kubernetes in production—working to simplify access to and adoption of these technologies through the VMware Tanzu portfolio. To move with confidence, these enterprises need to enable data protection across their Kubernetes footprint. For that reason, we're excited to see Veritas' support of VMware Tanzu as part of the NetBackup platform."

NetBackup enhances ransomware protection in the cloud

Cloud resource autoscaling : Veritas NetBackup delivers cost-effective ransomware resilience in the cloud by automatically provisioning/de-provisioning cloud resources as needed, ensuring backups do not fail due to insufficient resources, while managing costs.

: Veritas NetBackup delivers cost-effective ransomware resilience in the cloud by automatically provisioning/de-provisioning cloud resources as needed, ensuring backups do not fail due to insufficient resources, while managing costs. Cloud-based intelligent policies : NetBackup empowers businesses to simplify operations in the cloud while ensuring protection from ransomware and other unplanned data loss events by defining policies that automatically protect new workloads as they come online -avoiding data protection gaps.

: NetBackup empowers businesses to simplify operations in the cloud while ensuring protection from ransomware and other unplanned data loss events by defining policies that automatically protect new workloads as they come online -avoiding data protection gaps. Faster and more secure data to the cloud: Enhancements to the NetBackup transport security layer makes data movement to the cloud 20% faster while new cryptographic encryption across all data transports including replication, backup and recovery and deduplication improves security and reduces vulnerabilities from attacks.

Krista Macomber, Senior Analyst at Evaluator Group said: "If containers aren't already a reality, they are coming down the pike for enterprises. More than one-third of respondents in our upcoming Hybrid Cloud Study said that their organization intends to use a mixture of container and more traditional environments, such as virtual machines, for the foreseeable future. For enterprise IT, this creates a complicated, heterogeneous environment that needs to be protected. This complexity can lead to poor data practices, where information is mismanaged or overlooked, and winds up unprotected. We hear from customers that being able to oversee, protect and manage all environments from a single platform would greatly reduce their risk of data loss."

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in enterprise backup and data recovery solutions. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates enterprise data protection, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

