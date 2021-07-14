Veritas(TM) Rewards Channel for Solving Ransomware and Multi-cloud Challenges

Revamped channel program doubles down on Platinum solution providers, increasing incentives for new business and delivering deeper insights

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, the global leader in enterprise data protection, has launched its 2022 Veritas Partner Force Program, designed to foster increased and more predictable earnings for its channel community as they solve the big challenges facing their customers today: ransomware and the complexities of managing an increasingly diverse multi-cloud environment. The simplified program includes further rewards and deeper collaboration, as well as incentivizing Veritas' channel to strategically expand the company's footprint while hardening customers' resilience against ransomware.



Gary Sievers (VP, Asia Pacific and Japan, Channel Sales and Alliances, Veritas Technologies)

"Cyberattacks are not only increasing in frequency but also growing in sophistication. Almost every week, we see cyberattacks against organizations and critical infrastructure around the globe. To help organizations secure their data against such threats, Veritas is empowering our solution providers with tools and incentives to help their customers protect their data and make their infrastructure more resilient. No matter the threat – data loss, ransomware, or downtime – or whether their data resides in the cloud, in containers or on premises, Veritas and our partners are here to help," says Gary Sievers, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Channel Sales and Alliances at Veritas.

Focus on multi-cloud migration and ransomware protection

Veritas is making it more profitable for its channel community to help customers recover from ransomware attacks and to manage data across increasingly complex multi-cloud environments. Solution providers will now be eligible for double the rebate on registered opportunities at new customers, double the rebate on NetBackup™ competitive take outs, and double the rebate on projects that include APTARE™, the industry-leading IT Analytics platform, and Infoscale™, Veritas' data management and availability solution.

Veritas is also introducing more time-friendly rebate targets, splitting up annual performance indicators into quarterly goals. This will allow successful solution providers to accelerate their movement up the program tiers and benefit more rapidly from the highest rebates in the program. In addition, Veritas is creating an advisory council of the executive board to discuss new market and technology trends and to provide real-time feedback on the company's strategy. This intensive regular exchange will ensure a consistent and formalized process for solution providers` voices to be heard at the highest level throughout the company.

Veritas Partner Force members will also benefit from a closer and more regular exchange of detailed information both from a sales enablement and marketing perspective. For example, Veritas will offer greater insight into renewal opportunities and customer revenue forecasting, so that solution providers have the tools to help grow the footprint of Veritas solutions in these accounts. As they successfully expand renewal opportunities, Veritas will reward these projects and increase the profit for the solution providers.

"Veritas is the global market leader in data protection and with the improved financial benefits and stronger engagement, we can solve our client's challenges faster with these data protection products," said Juan Orlandini, Chief Architect Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight. "Combined with innovative technology, the better view into our mutual clients gives us all the tools we need to grow our business with Veritas."

