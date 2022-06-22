Version 5.4 of Charon-SSP Enables Faster Legacy to Cloud Migration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stromasys announced the release of its new version 5.4 of Charon-SSP. With this update, Charon-SSP features support for Rocky Linux, new graphics and Ethernet emulation features, and an updated version 2.0.1 of the VE License Server.

IT departments with SPARC hardware running mission-critical applications can use Charon-SSP to migrate applications off legacy hardware to the cloud or a modern platform. Organizations can continue to use their existing application binaries without recompilation or recertification. IT professionals will have a lower maintenance cost without the worry of unplanned downtime.

"We're thrilled to offer this update as IT departments continue to shift their operations to the cloud," stated Stromasys CEO, John Prot. "As our most popular product, Charon-SSP offers what our customers need: more options to modernize legacy IT infrastructure."

Updates to version 5.4 include:

Redesign of graphic card emulation remote rendering, eliminating the open-source dependency

Added support for Rocky Linux

New suspend & resume function in SSP/4V

SCSI EFI booting in SSP/4V

More virtual Ethernet cards in SSP/4V

BGE emulation in SSP/4U

Floppy emulation in SSP/4U

Several minor bug fixes

The VE licensing model, designed and implemented by Stromasys, offers flexible individual cloud installations or preconfigured images on selected marketplaces. Version 2.0.1 of the VE License Server included in this update adds an AutoVE license model as well as bug fixes and other minor updates.

Version 5.4 is available now from Stromasys or in selected cloud marketplaces. For more information, please download the Software Product Description (datasheet) or contact Stromasys for a free demo.

About Stromasys

Stromasys is the original and leading provider of enterprise-class cross-platform virtualization solutions for legacy systems, including DEC PDP-11, VAX, and Alpha, as well as PA-RISC and SPARC. Stromasys emulators (Charon®) extend the lifespans of mission-critical applications without modification. For over 20 years, Charon emulators have made possible the lift-and-shift of Solaris, VMS, Tru64, MPE, and HP-UX workloads to modern infrastructure in a matter of days. With global headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, U.S. headquarters in Raleigh, NC, and sales and technical teams located around the world, Stromasys has implemented thousands of Charon cross-platform virtualization solutions for the world's leading companies in over 70 countries.

Media Contact:

John Gutknecht

John.gutknecht@stromasys.com

+1 717 914 7644

