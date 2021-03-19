Version 6.2 of ONLYOFFICE provides enhanced security for collaboration between remote locations throughout China and the rest of Asia

RIGA, LATVIA - Media OutReach - 19 March 2021 - ONLYOFFICE version 6.2, a powerful open-source office suite, now incorporates online editors for text documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Multiple editing tools and collaborative features ensure greater team workflow, and seamless work with complex formatting and objects within your web solution.





ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors are currently translated into 11 languages, including Simplified Chinese, English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Brazilian Portuguese. The ONLYOFFICE office suite enables online collaboration between distant locations, and users in China and Asia will find it an immensely versatile and secure tool whenever and wherever teamwork is required.





This latest version now includes a table of figures, new features in spreadsheets, and document protection in the desktop app.





Data validation to restrict the entered data type

New feature helps the user restrict the type of data entered into a cell enabling the creation of drop-down lists that limit the entry choices for a selected cell —just pick an item from a list which speeds the process and reduces the risk of errors.





Slicers to visualize filtering in pivot tables

Slicers for pivot tables, this functionality provides quick filtering and helps indicate the filtering state, so the user then understands what data is currently displayed.





Custom number format

With version 6.2, if the existing number formats don't meet the user's needs, the way the values show up can be changed by creating and applying custom number formats.





New functions

GROWTH to calculate predicted exponential growth by using existing data.

TREND to calculate a linear trend line.

LOGEST to calculate an exponential curve that fits the data and get an array of values that describes the curve.

UNIQUE to get a list of unique values from the specified range.

MUNIT to get the unit matrix for the specified dimension.

RANDARRAY to get an array of random numbers.



Table of figures to organize illustrations

ONLYOFFICE 6.2, enables the user to create a table of figures to list and organize the tables, equations, images, charts, and shapes.





Digital signatures in ONLYOFFICE desktop

With version 6.2, users can add a digital signature to documents, spreadsheets, and presentations verifying that the content originates from a specific user, and that there are no alterations.





To sign a document, the user will need a certificate issued by a certificate authority.

Digital signature of the document online is possible with DocuSign integration in ONLYOFFICE Workspace (both cloud and self-hosted versions).





Password protection in ONLYOFFICE Desktop

Protect local office files with password.





Integration with Seafile

In early 2019, ONLYOFFICE entered a technology partnership with Seafile, a company based in Beijing and a creator of the same-name sharing platform. This opened up new opportunities specifically available within the Asian landscape.





Seafile Pro 7.1.13 made the list of the DMS that can be connected to the ONLYOFFICE Desktop. This means that users will be able to edit documents stored in Seafile right from the desktop app and even collaborate on them online.





Connecting the desktop app to third-party DMS

With version 6.2, the developers, can incorporate online editors into their doc management systems, and implement the desktop app integration using ONLYOFFICE API.





Users have the ability to connect the desktop app to their DMS and use it as a client for online editing and collaboration.





Localization of ONLYOFFICE version 6.2

New interface languages — Belarusian, Catalan, Greek, Lao, Romanian. ONLYOFFICE Docs are now available in 31 languages.





The Chinese-language version of the ONLYOFFICE website is here: https://www.onlyoffice.com/zh/





About ONLYOFFICE editors

ONLYOFFICE Docs is an office suite that includes editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.





The free community version is distributed under AGPLv3 license. There's also a paid Enterprise version with pro functionality (content controls, document comparison), tech support, and clustering capabilities.





Community or Enterprise versions can be used within ONLYOFFICE Workspace, an open-source productivity solution, or integrated with popular sync and share apps, such as ownCloud, Nextcloud, and Seafile.





The ONLYOFFICE desktop app is totally free and is distributed under AGPLv3 license.





Useful links

Chinese website — https://www.onlyoffice.com/zh/

Online version source code — https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DocumentServer

Desktop version source code — https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DesktopEditors

All available integrations — https://www.onlyoffice.com/all-connectors.aspx