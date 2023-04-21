Vertical Petroleum Industries Announces New 101 Ranch Development

Same Combination of Characteristics as a Nearby Field That Produced 89 Million BO

VPI has announced a new oil development project in Noble County, OK. After 17 successful projects and 47 wells drilled with no dry holes, VPI is partnering with Ed Kaiser, a Petroleum Geologist who has spent a lifetime mapping 1000 square miles of Skinner and Red Fork Sands. This discovery has the same combination of characteristics as a proven field that has produced 89 million barrels of oil only a few miles away.

Dan Sauer, VPI President commented that “We are pleased and excited to partner with Ed in realizing the culmination of a lifetime of dedication to his profession. In fact, the Oklahoma City Geological Society awarded him a prestigious Achievement Award for his work.”

“We have every reason to believe this project will be as successful as the one a few miles away — especially with the incredible team of experts we have assembled.”

VPI will be presenting this project for the first time to accredited investors at the Las Vegas Moneyshow at the Paris Hotel on 4/24 through 4/26. VPI will begin drilling the first well soon and will offer right of first refusal on future wells in the development to early round investors.

